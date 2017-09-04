Gov Rick Scott Urges Residents to Prepare as Hurricane Irma Threatens Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — On Monday, Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) urged Floridians to have a disaster plan in place as Hurricane Irma approached the U.S. mainland.

As of 5 p.m. ET, Irma is a Category 4 hurricane roughly 600 miles east of the Leeward Islands (16.7 N 54.4 W.)

#Irma has become a category 4 hurricane. Preparations within the warning area should be rushed to completion. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/40N9AjuXCo — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 4, 2017

Scott posted a series of tweets over Sunday and Monday regarding preparation for Irma should it continue its northwesterly track and into Florida as some computer models have shown.

Pay attention to #Irma & have your plans in place. Official NHC forecast at https://t.co/rj0mCuAf88 & Get A Plan at https://t.co/tPNEQWSavp pic.twitter.com/KUWYo6MytY — Florida SERT (@FLSERT) September 4, 2017

Families should take time today to make sure you have a disaster plan and fully-stocked Disaster Supply Kit. https://t.co/RPmB3zapP3 — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 4, 2017

I am continuing to coordinate with emergency management officials as we monitor Hurricane Irma. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 4, 2017

FL knows how important it is to be prepared. Encourage your loved ones to have a plan ahead of any potential storm. https://t.co/KL3IqYzpTd — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 3, 2017

As we continue to monitor Hurricane Irma, families should make sure their Disaster Supply Kits are ready today. https://t.co/ymXjrTHewW — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 3, 2017

The storm is beyond the five-day window that NOAA and NWS officials could predict landfall in the Sunshine State. However, many of the computer models have Irma hitting the Florida peninsula.

UPDATE: Shortly after 5 p.m. ET, Scott declared a state of emergency in Florida.

#BREAKING @FLGovScott declares state of emergency for all of Florida ahead of #Irma pic.twitter.com/4e5AJ5PfM7 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 4, 2017

