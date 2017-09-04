SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Gov Rick Scott Urges Residents to Prepare as Hurricane Irma Threatens Florida

by Jeff Poor4 Sep 20170

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — On Monday, Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) urged Floridians to have a disaster plan in place as Hurricane Irma approached the U.S. mainland.

As of 5 p.m. ET, Irma is a Category 4 hurricane roughly 600 miles east of the Leeward Islands (16.7 N 54.4 W.)

Scott posted a series of tweets over Sunday and Monday regarding preparation for Irma should it continue its northwesterly track and into Florida as some computer models have shown.

The storm is beyond the five-day window that NOAA and NWS officials could predict landfall in the Sunshine State. However, many of the computer models have Irma hitting the Florida peninsula.

Hurricane Irma Computer Models, courtesy of South Florida Water Management District

UPDATE: Shortly after 5 p.m. ET, Scott declared a state of emergency in Florida.

