Gov Rick Scott Urges Residents to Prepare as Hurricane Irma Threatens Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — On Monday, Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) urged Floridians to have a disaster plan in place as Hurricane Irma approached the U.S. mainland.
As of 5 p.m. ET, Irma is a Category 4 hurricane roughly 600 miles east of the Leeward Islands (16.7 N 54.4 W.)
#Irma has become a category 4 hurricane. Preparations within the warning area should be rushed to completion. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/40N9AjuXCo
— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 4, 2017
Scott posted a series of tweets over Sunday and Monday regarding preparation for Irma should it continue its northwesterly track and into Florida as some computer models have shown.
Pay attention to #Irma & have your plans in place. Official NHC forecast at https://t.co/rj0mCuAf88 & Get A Plan at https://t.co/tPNEQWSavp pic.twitter.com/KUWYo6MytY
— Florida SERT (@FLSERT) September 4, 2017
Families should take time today to make sure you have a disaster plan and fully-stocked Disaster Supply Kit. https://t.co/RPmB3zapP3
— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 4, 2017
I am continuing to coordinate with emergency management officials as we monitor Hurricane Irma.
— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 4, 2017
FL knows how important it is to be prepared. Encourage your loved ones to have a plan ahead of any potential storm. https://t.co/KL3IqYzpTd
— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 3, 2017
As we continue to monitor Hurricane Irma, families should make sure their Disaster Supply Kits are ready today. https://t.co/ymXjrTHewW
— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 3, 2017
The storm is beyond the five-day window that NOAA and NWS officials could predict landfall in the Sunshine State. However, many of the computer models have Irma hitting the Florida peninsula.
UPDATE: Shortly after 5 p.m. ET, Scott declared a state of emergency in Florida.
#BREAKING @FLGovScott declares state of emergency for all of Florida ahead of #Irma pic.twitter.com/4e5AJ5PfM7
— WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 4, 2017
Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.