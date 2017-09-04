Indiana Man Arrested After Infant Daughter’s Skull Allegedly Looked Like a ‘Cracked Eggshell’

An Indiana man was arrested after doctors allegedly told police that the man’s 9-month-old daughter was so abused that her skull looked like a “cracked eggshell.”

Linton, Indiana, police arrested Tosumba Welch, 19, and charged him with abuse after he called an ambulance to have his infant taken to a hospital. The child was suffering from seizures, and doctors found the child unresponsive, Fox 5 reported.

Doctors at the local hospital that treated the child told officials that the infant suffered from brain bleeds, multiple skull fractures — especially to the back of the head — and many “non-accidental injuries.” Doctors surmised that the child’s legs were damaged due to someone jerking and yanking at them, police said.

Tosumba Welch allegedly told doctors that the child had fallen against a television stand.

“The medical staff at the hospital were suspicious of the explanation provided and the severity of the injuries, so a report was generated with the Department of Child Services,” Indiana State Police Detective Stacy Brown wrote in an affidavit.

During questioning, the suspect purportedly admitted to police that he had abused the child for months to stop her from crying.

“Tosumba informed FCM Church that he started squeezing (the infant) when (the infant) was four months old. Tosumba believed he started punching (the infant) in the head when (the infant) was six months old,” Detective Brown wrote. “Tosumba advised he last punched (the infant) in the head a few days before (the infant) went to the hospital.”

Welch also admitted to hitting the child repeatedly.

“Tosumba advised he would strike (the infant) in the back of the skull or the sides of her head to make her stop crying,” Brown wrote in his report. “Tosumba disclosed the last time that the last time [sic] he punched (the infant) was the week (the infant) went to the hospital.”

According to the Greene County Daily World, the suspect was arrested on three felony counts of domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a child. He was also charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, also a felony. Welch is now being held in the Greene County Jail on a $120,000 bond.

