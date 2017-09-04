Jeb! Confidante, ‘Autopsy’ Co-Author Says Trump ‘Anti-Hispanic’ for Not Defending DACA

Sally Bradshaw, who co-authored the pro-amnesty Republican National Committee (RNC) “autopsy” report after the 2012 election and is a longtime confidante of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, trashed President Donald Trump on Sunday evening after reports surfaced that Trump would end former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive amnesty program for certain illegal immigrants.

Bradshaw, who left the GOP after Trump was nominated and said she, like Ana Navarro, would “vote for Hillary Clinton” if “the race in Florida is close,” ranted to left-wing BuzzFeed that Trump hates women and people of color.

“Donald Trump is anti-woman, anti-Hispanic, anti-black, anti-anything that would bring the country together,” she told the left-wing outlet, insisting that she is still a “conservative” even though she, along with many others who have always considered themselves to be “Republicans” before “conservatives,” sided with Hillary Clinton. “The only thing he is for is himself. Those in Republican leadership who have enabled his behavior by standing silent or making excuses for him deserve the reckoning that will eventually come for the GOP. It makes me terrifically sad to be honest — sad for the party of ideas that I supported for over 30 years — even more sad for the country and the fact that we can no longer have a credible and important debate about issues that will lead to problem solving. I am a conservative. But I can’t and won’t be a Republican as long as Donald Trump is the leader of the Republican Party.”

The four other co-authors of the disastrous autopsy report–Henry Barbour, Ari Fleischer, Zori Fonalledas, and Glenn McCall–did not respond Sunday evening to the left-wing outlet.

As Breitbart News noted, “before the dust was even settled after the 2012 presidential election,” the RNC “published its poorly-named autopsy report in which the only policy recommendation was amnesty for illegal immigrants.” In addition, “nearly every single Republican consultant and legacy media figure on television parroted the conventional wisdom: Republicans could not win the White House in 2016 if they did not pass amnesty legislation.”

“We are not a policy committee, but among the steps Republicans take in the Hispanic community and beyond, we must embrace and champion comprehensive immigration reform,” the autopsy report that Bradshaw co-authored declared in an attempt to lay the groundwork for the “Gang of Eight” comprehensive amnesty bill. “If we do not, our Party’s appeal will continue to shrink to its core constituencies only. We also believe that comprehensive immigration reform is consistent with Republican economic policies that promote job growth and opportunity for all.”

They were proven completely wrong in 2016.

BuzzFeed notes that “Trump basically rejected the autopsy in total, campaigning on a tough anti-immigration platform that included a pledge to complete a border wall between the US and Mexico,” but the left-wing outlet conveniently does not mention that despite all of the dire warnings from those like Bradshaw, Trump did better than Mitt Romney among Latinos and black Americans.

While the GOP establishment went all-in on amnesty, Breitbart News pointed out–citing a few reports in legacy media outlets like the New York Times and the Washington Post that (surprise!) the establishment media did not amplify and hype because they ran counter to their preferred “browning of America” narrative–that the Hispanic vote, largely concentrated in states like California and Texas that are not in play in presidential elections, would be overrated in the 2016 election.

And, as Breitbart News noted, “despite all of the howling from establishment Republicans who sounded like Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL), who said George W. Bush would be the last GOP president if Republicans did not pass amnesty legislation,” Trump won and, adding insult to injury, outperformed Romney among Hispanic and black voters.

Jeb Bush, whom Bradshaw advised during his failed 2016 presidential, has also urged Trump to defend DACA along with others associated with the Bush family political machine.

“Come to DACA’s defense, Mr. Trump,” Bush tweeted last week. “With Presidential leadership, this can be resolved.”

Jeb Bush, Jr. also backed Silicon Valley last week as technology CEOs urged Trump to keep DACA in place.

Richard Painter, former President George W. Bush’s ethics lawyer who has now become an unhinged left-wing executive at CREW, which David Brock used to head and said would be an organization the left uses as part of the anti-Trump resistance movement, nearly lost his mind again and said Trump might as well “turn the GOP over to the KKK.”

Trump punts to Congress on DACA. They either save it or we might as well turn the GOP over to the KKK. Hispanics will never vote R again. — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) September 4, 2017

Carlos Gutierrez, former President George W. Bush’s commerce secretary who started a pro-amnesty political action committee that could hardly raise any money, claimed the U.S. has a labor shortage and needs millions of more immigrants. The former Kellogg CEO also said on CNN on Sunday that if Trump rescinds DACA, it would be “one of the most notorious immigration decisions in our history and I think it would be a permanent stain — a permanent blemish on the U.S. forever.”