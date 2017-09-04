Evangelical Group on DACA: ‘The Bible Does Not Teach Open Borders’

Evangelicals for Biblical Immigration (EBI), a group of faith leaders and other Evangelical Christian conservative activists, offered President Donald Trump and the GOP Congressional leadership advice on the impending end of DACA.

“While some faith groups use selective Bible words for open borders and amnesty, we consider the whole counsel of scripture,” the letter reads. “We find that the bible does not teach open borders, but wise welcome.”

Addressed to the president, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI), and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), the letter comes as President Trump is rumored to be on the verge of announcing the repeal of President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

DACA, a legally questioned executive order, offers amnesty and work authorization to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens in direct contradiction of federal immigration law. Contrary to popular portrayal, DACA does not affect illegal alien children. The average age of illegal aliens protected by DACA is 25.

EBI describes itself as “an ad hoc movement of those seeking the whole counsel of Scripture about immigration, citizenship and how we’re to honor, steward and shape our culture.” Signators of this advisory letter include Phil Cohn, President of Christ for All Peoples; General William Boykin of the Family Research Council; Maria Espinoza of the Remembrance Project, an organization representing the families of those killed by illegal aliens; author Eric Metaxas; and Christian political advocate Rick Scarborough.

“Though there are tragic stories on every side of illegal migration, for our elected officials, responsibility to oaths must prevail,” the letter continues. “In the policy decisions ahead, while treating undocumented people kindly, we ask that you would first and foremost honor often forgotten American citizens whose families have served our nation for many generations.”

The letter is added to the crowded field of incoming DACA counsel for the president and the congressional leadership. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach recommended an immediate end to the program, while 18 Republican members of Congress — including Speaker Ryan — recommended keeping the amnesty in place. Rep. Steve King (R-IA) called the latter stance “Republican suicide” on Twitter. Within the administration, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was reported to have pushed the president to end DACA, while Jared Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump have allegedly tried to preserve the order.

President Trump is expected to announce a staggered end to DACA on Tuesday.