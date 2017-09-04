Rep. Steve King on Delaying DACA Decision: ‘Republican Suicide’

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) tweeted on Sunday that a delay in ending the amnesty for illegal aliens brought to the U.S. as children through former President Barack Obama’s 2012 executive order would be “suicide” for the GOP.

“Ending DACA now gives chance [to] restore Rule of Law. Delaying so [Republican] Leadership can push Amnesty is Republican suicide,” King tweeted.

Ending DACA now gives chance 2 restore Rule of Law. Delaying so R Leadership can push Amnesty is Republican suicide. https://t.co/iYOLxFWp7V — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 4, 2017

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, has allowed as many as 850,000 illegal aliens to be temporarily protected from deportation and provided with work permits.

The White House has said President Donald Trump will announce his decision on DACA on Tuesday, but media reports say that while the president will indeed end the program, a six-month delay for its demise will be put in place in deference to a growing number of lawmakers — including Republicans — who want Congress to fix the country’s illegal immigration problem legislatively.

“In a nod to reservations held by many lawmakers, the White House plans to delay the enforcement of the president’s decision for six months, giving Congress a window to act, according to one White House official,” Politico reported. “But a senior White House aide said that chief of staff John Kelly, who has been running the West Wing policy process on the issue, ‘thinks Congress should’ve gotten its act together a lot longer ago.’”