Report: Jared and Ivanka Support Extending DACA

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner support the idea of extending DACA, according to a report in the New York Times.

The couple, who both serve as advisers to the president, traditionally signal their opposition to several of the president’s more controversial decisions. They wanted to seem more supportive of gay and transgender rights, keeping the United States in the Paris climate change agreement, and distancing themselves from Trump’s remarks after the violent events in Charlottesville.

Top business leaders including major Silicon Vally executives at Facebook, Amazon, and Apple have voiced desperate appeals to the president in the hopes that he will extend the program. Kushner worked extensively with Silicon Valley leaders putting together his American Technology Council at the White House, many who could leave in protest if Trump ends DACA.

The White House remains silent about the president’s intentions as he has nothing on his public schedule for Labor Day. The DACA decision is expected to be announced on Tuesday.