2,139 DACA Recipients Convicted or Accused of Crimes Against Americans

Below, Breitbart News has compiled a list of 50 of the 2,139 DACA recipients, deemed “DREAMers” by the open borders lobby, who have had their temporary protected status revoked due to crimes including: “A felony criminal conviction; a significant misdemeanor conviction; multiple misdemeanor convictions; gang affiliation; or arrest of any crime in which there is deemed to be a public safety concern,” according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency.

The majority of crimes by DACA recipients include: “Alien smuggling, assaultive offenses, domestic violence, drug offenses, DUI, larceny and thefts, criminal trespass and burglary, sexual offenses with minors, other sex offenses and weapons offenses,” USCIS has stated.

DREAMer Who Killed Two Girls in Hit-and-Run Won’t Be Deported

Cinthya Garcia-Cisneros, an illegal alien protected by DACA, was convicted in 2014 of two counts of felony hit and run after she killed two Forest Grove, Oregon, stepsisters — Anna Dieter-Eckerdt and Abigail Robinson ages 6 and 11 respectively — who were playing at the time of the incident, as Breitbart News reported.

A judge also threw out Garcia-Cisneros’ deportation case after her murder conviction.

Illegal Arrested for Child Sex-Abuse Was Protected By Obama’s Migrant Amnesty

Breitbart News reported in January 2016:

The illegal immigrant who was arrested this week in Arizona for a sex crime against a three-year old girl, was being shielded from repatriation by President Barack Obama’s 2012 ‘Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals’ program, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The little girl was found Monday, while duct-taped, inside a trash bag, and covered in feces in a closet in an apartment occupied by Francisco Rios-Covarrubias. He was charged with kidnapping, sexual conduct with a minor, felony child abuse, and sex trafficking. The child’s mother was also arrested.

DREAMer Murdered American Teen in Sanctuary City

Laura Wilkerson explained what occurred to her son, Josh, at the hands of an illegal alien protected by DACA in 2013, Breitbart News reported:

We found out later that what he [Hermilio Moralez] did was he asked Josh for a ride home from school and Josh said, ‘sure,’” Wilkerson said. “I think he’d given him a ride home two or three times before. He took him actually to his parents’ house. For some reason, we found out later why, what he did to Josh was he hit him in the nose, and this is what the kid tells from the stand, he hit him in the nose so hard that it would blind him so that he couldn’t fight back. Then he kicked him so hard in the stomach. Josh was about this big around and he weighed about 100 pounds in the body bag. He kicked him so hard in the stomach that his liver sliced in two and his spine sliced in two. He ruptured his spleen. He took a closet rod and beat Josh over the head so hard with it that it broke in four pieces. He strangled him, then let him go. Strangled him, let him go. Per the medical examiner, it was just torturous. After he murdered him, as he said, when Josh quit having bloody bubbles come out of his nose, he knew he was gone, he tied him up like an animal with about 13 ropes from his the back of his neck to the back of his hands, to the back of his feet. He covered his head with his school shirt. Then he put him in the back of my son’s truck and he drove around and he took two dollars out of Josh’s wallet and he stopped and bought gas. Then he took him to a field and he took his wallet and school ID out and just placed it by the body. Then he doused him with gas and set him on fire. It was just incredible.

DREAMer Accused of Raping Woman in Sanctuary City

Salvador Diaz-Garcia, 23, is facing second-degree assault and rape charges for an alleged brutal attack on a 19-year-old woman in Burien, Washington, Breitbart Texas reported.

According to court documents, the woman was on a treadmill at her local gym when Garcia allegedly stood behind her and asked her questions. The woman said she asked Garcia to move. Garcia allegedly attacked the woman, breaking her jaw and nose, and ripping half of her ear off.

Father of Murdered Florida Mother Reveals Suspected Killer Was DACA Recipient

Curt is the father of Kelsey Engelsen, the 24-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered outside a bar by alleged DACA recipient and convicted felon Carlos Ruben Rodriguez, 24-years-old, as Breitbart News reported.

As previously reported by FOX 4 Now, Rodriguez has been charged with second-degree murder following the incident in which he and another man were allegedly in a fight. Witnesses say that’s when Rodriguez began allegedly shooting, killing Engelsen, and wounding another woman, Cassandra Santos.

Three DREAMers Arrested in Nationwide Gang Crackdown

Three illegal alien gang members arrested in an ICE operation back in May had protected status under the Obama-era DACA program. Since DACA’s inception, more than 1,500 illegal immigrants saw their protected status revoked after they were found to be involved with a gang or committed a crime, Breitbart Texas reported.

DREAMer Allegedly Helped Drag Queen Smuggle Illegal Aliens in Texas

Juan Valdez Molina, an illegal alien protected by DACA, was accused by Texas authorities of helping a drag queen smuggle illegal aliens across the U.S.-Mexico Border, Breitbart Texas reported. For his alleged part in the human smuggling conspiracy, Valdez was expected to be paid $1,000.

23 Amnesty Recipients Arrested In Nationwide Crime Sweep

Breitbart News reported in March 2015:

Of 2,059 criminal immigrants arrested in a recent nationwide sweep, 23 were beneficiaries of President Obama’s 2012 amnesty, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, according to DHS. The nearly two dozen illegal immigrants had been shielded from deportation by DACA, and while all 23 had been part of the program eight failed to get their status renewed, meaning that 15 of the arrested criminal aliens were current DACA recipients, the Washington Times reported Thursday.

15 DREAMers Arrested for ‘Dangerous’ Crimes

According to an Associated Press report, “federal agents in a sweep targeting the most dangerous criminal immigrants arrested 15 people” who received temporary amnesty, Breitbart News reported in 2015.

A U.S. official who was briefed on the arrests told the Associated Press that 14 “of the 15 had been convicted of a crime.”

DREAMer Faces Deportation after Drug Allegations

Juan Manuel Martinez, 19, will soon become one of a few DACA recipients who will be deported back to his native country after run-ins with the law, Breitbart Texas reported in May.

Earlier this year, Martinez was arrested for drug possession after Monterey County sheriff’s deputies found meth and marijuana in his vehicle. Martinez was also charged with trespassing, which he later pleaded no contest to.

DREAMer Arrested in Sexual Predator Sting near Texas Border

Hernandez-Rodas, an illegal alien protected by DACA, was charged with child sex crimes after he allegedly lured a 14-year-old girl, who ended up being a federal agent, into a hotel room for sex, Breitbart Texas reported.

DREAMer Deported to Mexico After Embezzlement Charges

Gus Zamudio, 18, returned to Mexico City nearly a month before he was expected to graduate from art school, Breitbart Texas reported in May.

Zamudio allegedly embezzled approximately $3,000 from Harris Teeter, the grocery store he was working for in February, according to police. Zamudio’s attorney pleaded down the felony charges, but the illegal immigrant remained in law enforcement custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.