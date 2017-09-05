27 Times Jeff Sessions Fought for Americans Against DACA, Amnesty and Open Borders

Perhaps no politician has been more influential in shaping the populist-nationalist revolt against President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program for illegal aliens and nationwide amnesty than Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

While DACA – which gives temporary protected status to more than 800,000 illegal aliens – continues to be supported by the open borders lobby, corporate interests and Silicon Valley elites, Sessions has for years pushed back against the often times Democratic and Republican consensus on immigration and amnesty.

advertisement

Here’s a look through Sessions’ heroic immigration patriotism against all odds:

1. Jeff Sessions: America Not an Oligarchy Where Masters of the Universe Decide Immigration Law

“I’m sure this will make the activists, the politicians, and certain billionaire executives who enjoy dinner parties at the White House very happy that the president is doing these things,” Sessions said in September 2014, as Breitbart News reported. “But what about what’s good for America? What about what’s the interest of the American people? America is not an oligarchy. The masters of the universe, they don’t get to meet at the White House and decide how to run this country. When the American people learned what was in the Senate amnesty bill and guest worker bill that doubled the number of guest workers, for which every single Senate Democrat voted, the people said no, no, no.” 2. Jeff Sessions: Now Is the ‘Time to Stand Strong’ Against Obama’s Illegal Amnesty to Protect American Workers and Their Families “President Obama’s executive amnesty violates the laws Congress has passed in order to create and implement laws Congress has refused to pass,” Sessions said of DACA in November of 2014, as Breitbart News reported. “The President is providing an estimated five million illegal immigrants with social security numbers, photo IDs, and work permits–allowing them to now take jobs directly from struggling Americans during a time of record immigration, low wages, and high joblessness.” 3. Sen. Sessions Releases Lengthy Timeline of Obama Administration’s Dismantling of Immigration Law “Most recently, the President announced he would do what he once said only an ’emperor’ could do – grant unilateral amnesty, work permits, and access to government benefits to more than five million illegal immigrants,” Sessions wrote in his timeline, as Breitbart News reported. “This unprecedented action, combined with new ‘enforcement priorities’ for Department of Homeland Security personnel that exempt the vast majority of illegal immigrants from the threat of removal, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals directive, the ‘Morton’ memos, and numerous other lesser-reported but far-reaching Executive actions, has threatened not only our constitutional system, but our national sovereignty. Indeed, the idea of national, sovereign borders is being daily eviscerated by the President’s determination to write his own immigration rules in defiance of Congress and the American people.” 4. Jeff Sessions: ‘This Election Is the People’s Chance to Put a Stake’ in the ‘Heart’ of the Gang of Eight Bill “People are not happy with their government,” Sessions said to Breitbart News in 2016. “They have asked and been promised for 30 years that they’d have a lawful system of immigration. The politicians just promise and don’t deliver. And they promised that we’re going to do better about trade, and here we have another now 5,000 page Obamatrade bill that politicians are advocating – Republicans too – and it ought not to pass.” 5. Jeff Sessions: Next President Must Commit to Lower Immigration Levels, Eliminate Amnesty “The illegal 2012 amnesty helped spark our current border crisis by giving jobs and benefits to younger illegal immigrants. This benefits program continues to operate, although it violates the law in all the same ways as the court identified for the 2014 amnesty,” Sessions wrote in November of 2015, as Breitbart News reported. 6. Jeff Sessions: Melt Congress’ Phone Lines, Stop Obama’s Planned Executive Amnesty “The American people have begged and pleaded for years for our laws to be enforced,” Sessions in 2014, as Breitbart News reported. “We have people in our own country living in violence, fear and poverty every single day. They have demanded an immigration policy that puts their jobs, wages and communities first. Every citizen should pick up the phone and ask of their congressional representative: where do you stand?” 7. Jeff Sessions: Obama’s Immigration Policies Hammer Black Workers “A nation owes its first obligation to its own citizens,” Sessions said in October of 2014, as Breitbart News reported. “But our current immigration policy advantages the citizens of other countries over our own. Undeniably, one of the groups most hurt economically by unjust immigration policies are African-American citizens.” 8. Jeff Sessions: Corporate Media Wants to Silence Talk of Immigration and Trade in GOP Primary “Immigration and trade are issues that are critical to the average American working person,” Sessions said in November of 2015, as Breitbart News reported. “If we don’t get this right, they’re going to be hammered. And I believe we’re heading in that direction, and our candidates are going to have to be forced to talk about it, and the American people are going to have to know where they stand on trade and immigration before the election.” 9. Jeff Sessions: ‘National Security Imperative’ to Stop Exec Amnesty “It is a national security imperative to stop this executive amnesty,” Sessions said on the Senate floor in January of 2015, as Breitbart News reported. 10. Sen. Jeff Sessions: Obama ‘Committed to Escalating’ Lawlessness at Border “There is now an unprecedented crisis unfolding at the border,” Sessions wrote for Breitbart News in June of 2014. “The flow of illegal immigrant youth across the southern border is on track to reach 130,000 next year–a projected increase of more than 2,000% from 2011. The White House estimates the cost of ‘resettling’ these illegal immigrants in the United States will reach $2.3 billion in a single year.” 11. Sen. Jeff Sessions: Congress Can ‘Never Acquiesce’ to Providing Tax Dollars to Obama’s Illegal Executive Amnesty “The Court’s ruling is yet further affirmation that the President’s action – as the President himself admitted many times – is illegal,” Sessions said in February of 2015, as Breitbart News reported. “President Obama has suspended some 500 pages of existing immigration law passed by the representatives of the American people, and replaced it with the very measures those representatives have repeatedly rejected. The President’s action violates our laws, our Constitution, and the centuries of legal heritage that yielded our Republic.” 12. Jeff Sessions: Obama Exec Amnesty ‘Kick in the Teeth’ to American Workers “The president’s plan will be a further kick in the teeth to down and struggling American workers,” Sessions declared in February of 2015, as Breitbart News reported. 13. Jeff Sessions: The GOP Must Back Reince’s Promise to Block Obama’s Executive Amnesty

“Before the election, RNC Chairman Reince Priebus said: ‘We can’t allow it to happen and we won’t let it happen… I’m telling you, everything we can do to stop it we will,’” Sessions said in a statement provided exclusively to Breitbart News. “We must now follow through on that commitment.”

14. Jeff Sessions: New Media Leading Way to Defeat Establishment’s Amnesty

“I don’t have any doubt that the new media organizations shifted the momentum as we were heading into this August recess,” Sessions told Breitbart News in August of 2014. “There’s just no doubt about it. I guess it goes back to the Virginia seat, the influence it had there, then it built in the weeks to come and provided the only real source of consistently good information. The reason I think that the message was so strong in the House in the final hours was because it was based on almost indisputable logic and sound principle.”

“A lawless immigration system cannot be acceptable–and the new media helped drive the message that that’s exactly what we have,” Sessions added. “What we have, in reality, that’s [what] we have today–lawlessness. So, the House could not go home without having spoken on how to make the border lawful and without having addressed the astounding threat by the president that he would unilaterally by executive order legalize as many as five to six million people and give them permission to work.”

15. Jeff Sessions: Congress Must Not Cave on Exec Amnesty and Hope Courts Will Intervene

In a speech on the Senate floor in February 2015, Sessions slammed Republicans who are afraid the GOP will get blamed if the Homeland Security Department is shut down and said that Congress cannot and “must not fund an illegal action in hopes that another branch of government will intervene,” as Breitbart News reported.

16. Jeff Sessions: No Senator Should Vote for Holder Replacement Who Doesn’t ‘Firmly Reject’ Executive Amnesty

“The Attorney General is the top law enforcement position in government,” Session said in September of 2014, as Breitbart News reported. “But Mr. Holder’s DOJ has taken numerous actions that have weakened the rule of law in America, and none more dramatically than his political actions that have undermined the immigration laws of the United States.”

17. Jeff Sessions: Melt Down Senate’s Phone Lines, Force Reid to Allow Vote on Executive Amnesty

“House Democrat Leader Pelosi – clearly one of the White House’s closest allies – has just urged the President to issue ‘the broadest possible’ executive actions,” Sessions said in 2014, as Breitbart News reported. “Open borders groups have grown bolder and louder in their unlawful demands, launching a campaign for the President to ‘go big,’ and demanding that he ‘stand up’ to Congress and ‘expand DACA.'”

18. Jeff Sessions: Obama Displacing American Military Personnel by Allowing Some Illegals to Serve

Sessions said that Obama is “launching a new effort to recruit illegal immigrants and visa overstays for the military at a time when thousands of career military personnel are facing layoffs–meaning that the President’s recruitment program will directly displace American military personnel,” as Breitbart News reported.“Military service is a high calling, and a noble career, and is most certainly not a job Americans won’t do,” Sessions said. 19. Jeff Sessions Pens 25-Page Roadmap for New Republican Majority “‘Immigration reform’ may be the single most abused phrase in the English language. It has become a legislative honorific almost exclusively reserved for proposals which benefit everyone but actual American citizens,” Sessions wrote in January 2015, as Breitbart News reported. 20. Jeff Sessions Exposes Obama Plans for Amnesty Processing Facility with 1,000 New Immigration Agents in Northern Virginia “It has just been discovered today that the Obama Administration is now opening a new USCIS facility in Crystal City, Virginia for the purpose of immediately implementing the President’s imperial immigration decree,” Sessions said in December of 2014, as Breitbart News reported. “They are in the process of hiring 1,000 full-time staff to quickly approve applications for the President’s illegal amnesty, which will provide work permits, photo IDs, Social Security, and Medicare to illegal immigrants–all benefits rejected by Congress. This action will mean that American workers, their sons, their daughters, their parents, will now have to compete directly for jobs, wages, and benefits with millions of illegal immigrants.” 21. Jeff Sessions: Senate Dems Willing Accomplices in Obama’s ‘Lawless’ Executive Amnesty “President Obama has openly reaffirmed his unconstitutional plan to nullify our nation’s sovereign laws, issuing executive amnesty and work permits to millions of illegal immigrants,” Session said in September of 2014, as Breitbart News reported. “In so doing, he will wipe away American workers’ lawful immigration protections. Illegal workers will be instantly allowed to take precious jobs directly from struggling Americans in every occupation in America. Countless more unlawful workers will pour across the border and overstay their visas. These executive actions will incentivise a tsunami of illegality.” 22. Sen. Jeff Sessions to Rebut Jeb Bush’s Amnesty Support During Surprise CPAC Meet-and-Greet “No party can win without working and middle class voters. The path forward for the GOP is to become the party of the American worker. The party of higher wages. The party of full employment,” Sessions said in February of 2015, as Breitbart News reported. 23. Jeff Sessions on Obama’s Executive Amnesty: Congress Faces ‘Time of Choosing’ at ‘Perilous Hour’ “No lawmaker should support any border bill that does not expressly prohibit these planned executive actions by the president and that prohibits any expenditure of funds to implement them,” Sessions said on the Senate floor in 2014, as Breitbart News reported. 24. Jeff Sessions: Obama Wants Exec Amnesty Implemented Before Americans Discover ‘Grave’ Consequences “Despite the election, despite the wishes of the American people, they want their policies, and they’re going to ram it through this Congress if they possibly can, no matter what we think, no matter what the people think,” Sessions said in December of 2014, as Breitbart News reported. “That is a threat to representative democracy. It is a threat to the laws of this country. And the Congress needs to say no.” 25. Sessions Praises House for Standing Strong, Warns Senate Democrats: You Will All ‘Be Held to Account’ on Amnesty “Most importantly, the House has taken a firm vote today to block the President’s plan to provide unlawful executive amnesty and work permits to 5-6 million illegal immigrants,” Sessions said told Breitbart News in August of 2014. “They have again acted to protect U.S. workers. President Obama’s suspension of immigration law created this crisis and his new plan, if implemented, would escalate that crisis to an unimaginable degree.” 26. Sessions DOJ Blocks Sanctuary Cities from Police Assistance Program

“By protecting criminals from immigration enforcement, cities and states with so-called ‘sanctuary’ policies make all of us less safe,” Sessions said in August of 2017, as Breitbart News reported. “We saw that just last week, when an illegal alien who had been deported twenty times and was wanted by immigration authorities allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly woman in Portland, a city that refuses to cooperate with immigration enforcement.”

27. Sessions on Booted DREAMer: ‘Everyone Is Subject to Being Deported’

“DACA enrollees are not being targeted, I don’t know why this individual was picked up,” Sessions said in April of 2017, as Breitbart News reported. “Everybody in the country illegally is subject to being deported, so people come here and they stay here a few years and somehow they think they are not subject to being deported – well, they are.”“Our priority is to end the lawlessness at the border, stop the additional flow of illegals into the country, then to prioritize those who have gotten in trouble with the law, recent arrivals, people who have been deported previously, drug dealers and other criminal activists,” Sessions said. “They need to be deported first.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder