Gun-Controlled Chicago: At Least 45 Shot, Seven Killed over Labor Day Weekend

At least 45 people were shot and seven killed over the Labor Day weekend in gun-controlled Chicago.

Breitbart News reported that five people were shot during one four-hour time period on Sunday morning. And the Chicago Tribune reports that there was a five-hour window of violence on Monday in which 15-year-old boy and two other individuals were shot and killed. Nine others were shot and wounded during those same five hours.

Violent outbreaks have been commonplace in Chicago this year. Breitbart News reported at least 63 were shot and eight killed on the weekend of August 18-20 alone. Moreover, the Tribune reported that over half of those shooting incidents occurred within “13 hours from Saturday to early Sunday.”

Sadly, August 18-20 was not the bloodiest weekend the city has witnessed in 2017. Rather, it was the second bloodiest weekend gun-controlled Chicago has witnessed since January 1.

The bloodiest of the year was over the Fourth of July, when more more than 100 people were shot. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that 36 of those victims “[were] shot across the city in an 8-hour span of violence between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday.” Six of those shot during the eight-hour span lost their lives.

The Tribune lists the number of homicides in Chicago as 473 year-to-date.

