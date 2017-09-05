Donald Trump to Congress: ‘Do Your Job’ to Help DACA Recipients

President Donald Trump urged Congress to act to help recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children who received legal status from former President Barack Obama.

“Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Trump is choosing not to renew DACA, but it appears that he chose to outsource the explanation of the decision to keep his campaign promise to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The president does not have a speech scheduled on the subject, but may send some messages about the issue on Twitter or later in the day during a White House event with reporters.

The New York Times reports that “an anxious and uncertain” Trump tried to find “a way out” of keeping his campaign promise.

In the afternoon, Trump will speak to the press briefly after meeting with members of Congress and his administration on tax reform and may share some thoughts about his decision.

Obama staffers have signaled that the former president will make a statement on social media, after Trump’s decision is announced.