Father of Murdered Florida Mother Reveals Suspected Killer Was DACA Recipient

The father of a Florida woman murdered outside a bar in Naples, Florida has revealed that the man who allegedly shot his daughter was a convicted illegal alien protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

In a piece by Howie Carr, the columnist talks about the phone call he received from a man who said his daughter was murdered by a DACA recipient.

I got a call Friday from a man on the Cape named Curt. He wanted to tell me his own family’s experience with a “dreamer” in Florida last January. “He murdered my daughter outside a bar in Naples,” Curt said. “They said he was a ‘Dreamer.’ She was 24. What about my daughter’s dreams? And her daughter’s – she left a 2-year-old girl. If you’re an American murdered by one of these people, I guess you don’t get to dream.”

Curt is the father of Kelsey Engelsen, the 24-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered outside the bar by alleged DACA recipient and convicted felon Carlos Ruben Rodriguez, 24-years-old.

As previously reported by FOX 4 Now, Rodriguez has been charged with second-degree murder following the incident where he and another man were allegedly in a fight. Witnesses say that’s when Rodriguez began allegedly shooting, hitting Engelsen and wounding another woman, Cassandra Santos.

“From what I heard, there was an argument outside, a fight between two guys – him and another guy,” Engelsen’s boyfriend told the media following Kelsey’s murder.

“He pulled out his gun and started spraying bullets,” the boyfriend said. “One caught Kelsey right in the side, killed her.”

Despite numerous claims that DACA recipients are properly background-checked, screened and simply children, the facts surrounding illegal aliens protected by the program debunk these myths.

The average age of a DACA recipient is 22-years-old. Additionally, as Breitbart News reported, only .02 percent of DACA applicants are interviewed by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), with more than 1,500 DACA recipients having their protected status revoked for being criminals or gang members.