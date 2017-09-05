U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Orders Seizure of Privately Owned Guns, Ammo Ahead of Hurricane

With hurricane Irma expected to dump heavy rains and high winds on the U.S. Virgin Islands, Gov. Kenneth E. Mapp has ordered the Virgin Islands National Guard into active service and authorized them to seize privately-owned firearms and ammunition.

The order is worded so that they can seize firearms and ammunition as needed to carry out their duties.

A copy of the order was published by the Daily Caller. It announces that the Virgin Islands National Guard is called to active service for the purposes of “[maintaining] the health, welfare, and safety of the people of the Virgin Islands in the face of imminent danger or potential disaster from Hurricane/Tropical Storm Irma.”

The order says:

The Adjutant General is directed pursuant to Title 23, Section 1520, Virgin Islands Code to take whatever actions she considers necessary to carry out the assigned mission. In accordance with Title 23 Section 1522, Virgin Islands Code, The Adjutant General is authorized and directed to seize arms, ammunition, explosives, incendiary material and any other property that may be required by the military forces for the performance of this emergency mission, in accordance with the Rules of Force promulgated by the Virgins Island National Guard and approved by the Virgin Islands Department of Justice.

ABC News reports that the Virgin Islands “[expect] 4 inches to 10 inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain and winds of 40-50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.”

