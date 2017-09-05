Job Creators Network Launches Multi-Million Dollar Tax Cuts Now Campaign

Job Creators Network, one of the nation’s largest pro-jobs grassroots organizations, launched a new multi-million dollar advocacy campaign on Tuesday to urge Congress to pass small business tax cuts.

The multifaceted campaign intends to educate Americans about how tax cuts help boost wages, jobs, and the overall economy.

“A tax cut for small businesses and American families is long overdue,” said Alfredo Ortiz, Job Creators Network President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz. “In order to generate the support necessary to pass tax cuts now and provide hardworking taxpayers with some relief, the public must understand the benefits of tax cuts including higher wages, more jobs, revitalized Main Streets, and a better economy.”

The Atlanta Georgia-based organization created the website TaxCutsNow.com and is urging Americans to sign its tax cut petition, read its letter to Congress, and watch videos by small business advocates explaining why tax cuts are needed.

The organization’s new initiative is designed to put pressure on Congressional lawmakers to pass a tax cut bill by Thanksgiving and make it retroactive to January 2017.

Part of the campaign includes a nationwide “Tax Cut Tour,” which will begin on Sunday, September 10 with a massive event in Oklahoma City, OK. The bus tour will conclude with a “15% on the 15th Rally” in Washington, D.C., on September 15, where legislators, several trade associations and headlined by economist Stephen Moore.

TaxCutsNow.com also lists the locations of the bus tour, and will feature highlights of the campaign.

The group will launch a nationwide advertising blitz featuring talk radio and television commercials, and social media ads to encourage tax reform.

“Job Creators Network’s Tax Cuts Now campaign provides this ammunition that is necessary to win the tax cut fight,” Ortiz said.

One of Job Creators Network’s new commercials features La Huerta Grill & Market owner Laz Marquez explaining how the current tax code burdens and complicates his life as a small business owner.

The national “Tax Cut Tour” will kick off on Sunday, September 10 with a massive event in Oklahoma City, OK.

