Left-Wing Activists Protest Trump’s DACA Decision in New York, Washington D.C.

Left-wing activists protested in New York and Washington D.C. Tuesday against President Trump’s decision to repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — with some getting themselves arrested along the way.

Protesters gathered to demonstrate against the decision, announced in a statement by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. DACA was signed into law by President Obama and granted amnesty to approximately 800,000 illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.

Perhaps the biggest protest came in New York, where protesters blocked Fifth Avenue and demonstrated in front of Trump Tower. Some of those supporting illegal immigrants eventually were arrested, apparently for blocking traffic.

More footage of arrests at the #DefendDACA protest outside Trump Tower right now pic.twitter.com/lhXZvkcKWq — Cora Lewis (@cora) September 5, 2017

Protestors outside of Trump Tower in NYC are being arrested, they will have to take us all. ✊🏽 #DACA #DefendDACA pic.twitter.com/SMSQVFeSCE — Simar (@sahluwal) September 5, 2017

At least one of those arrested was identified as a DACA recipient.

To the 30+ brave #DACA recipients and allies arrested outside of Trump Tower in NYC today, we are with you. #SinDACASinMiedo 📷: @KishaBari pic.twitter.com/8utSJs1Gw5 — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 5, 2017

Two OurRev staff with DACA were arrested today outside of Trump Tower in civil disobedience: "We're not going to back down." #DefendDACA pic.twitter.com/OhAxtjEzpj — Our Revolution (@OurRevolution) September 5, 2017

In Washington D.C. meanwhile, Washington Post reporter Perry Stein reported that protesters blocked part of Pennsylvania Avenue as they protested in front of the White House, Justice Department, the Trump Hotel, and ICE headquarters.

Protesters now shutting down Pennsylvania Avenue en route to Trump Hotel pic.twitter.com/iySVLQHcyC — Perry Stein (@PerryStein) September 5, 2017

Protesters sitting down in intersection on Pennsylvania Ave in front of Department of Justice: "Si se puede" pic.twitter.com/DSpYqqq7X7 — Perry Stein (@PerryStein) September 5, 2017

In addition to “Si se puede,” others reportedly chanted “Whose America? Our America.”

At protest for Dreamers headed to Trump Hotel people chant "Whose City? Our City. Whose America? Our America." pic.twitter.com/D07OEzXwVC — Noah Lanard (@nlanard) September 5, 2017

Meanwhile, right-wing commentator Jack Posobiec noted that some of the protesters looked like they may have been bussed into the nation’s capital.

Bussed in protestors outside Trump DC. Bus drove off before mainstream media cameras arrived pic.twitter.com/gpZ3y8ZD0i — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 5, 2017

In Denver, Colorado, students reportedly walked out of classes in protest at the decision. According to KUSA, many of the students were wearing backpacks and carrying signs with messages like ‘Defend DACA’ and ‘Our dreams can’t wait.’

