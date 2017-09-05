SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Left-Wing Activists Protest Trump’s DACA Decision in New York, Washington D.C.

by Adam Shaw5 Sep 20170

Left-wing activists protested in New York and Washington D.C. Tuesday against President Trump’s decision to repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — with some getting themselves arrested along the way.

Protesters gathered to demonstrate against the decision, announced in a statement by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. DACA was signed into law by President Obama and granted amnesty to approximately 800,000 illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.

Perhaps the biggest protest came in New York, where protesters blocked Fifth Avenue and demonstrated in front of Trump Tower. Some of those supporting illegal immigrants eventually were arrested, apparently for blocking traffic.

At least one of those arrested was identified as a DACA recipient.

In Washington D.C. meanwhile, Washington Post reporter Perry Stein reported that protesters blocked part of Pennsylvania Avenue as they protested in front of the White House, Justice Department, the Trump Hotel, and ICE headquarters.

In addition to “Si se puede,” others reportedly chanted “Whose America? Our America.”

Meanwhile, right-wing commentator Jack Posobiec noted that some of the protesters looked like they may have been bussed into the nation’s capital.

In Denver, Colorado, students reportedly walked out of classes in protest at the decision. According to KUSA, many of the students were wearing backpacks and carrying signs with messages like ‘Defend DACA’ and ‘Our dreams can’t wait.’

