National Organization for Marriage Endorses Judge Roy Moore

The National Organization for Marriage (NOM) has announced its endorsement of former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate.

“Roy Moore is a champion for marriage, life, and religious liberty,” said Brian S. Brown, NOM’s president. “He knows that under the Constitution the American people reign supreme, not judges or politicians.”

“Judge Moore will work to restore marriage to our laws, and to protect the religious liberty rights of people to live out their beliefs about marriage at work and in their daily lives,” Brown adds.

Moore is in a September 26th run-off election for the GOP nomination for the seat vacated by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He is running against appointed incumbent Luther Strange, who has been endorsed by the GOP establishment.

NOM recently released an endorsement video to its 500,000 supporters:

In a press release, NOM emphasizes that Moore “properly criticized,” when he was Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, “the narrow majority of justices on the US Supreme Court who voted to ignore the votes of over 50 million Americans and substituted their own views for the judgement of the American people, imposing gay ‘marriage’ on the nation.”

The organization continues:

Moore called the marriage decision, “an immoral, unconstitutional, and tyrannical opinion” and likened the decision to the infamous Dred Scott ruling upholding slavery, and Roe v Wade imposing abortion on the nation. Moore directed Alabama probate judges to recognize the state’s definition of marriage, one man and one woman, to the maximum extent possible.

“Over 80 percent of Alabama voters went to the polls to define marriage as the union of one man and one woman. Alabama joined with voters in nearly three dozen other states to preserve traditional marriage,” Brown said. “The people of Alabama, and the country, deserve a US Senator who will fight against activist judges to restore the truth of marriage to our laws. Roy Moore is just such a leader, and we wholeheartedly endorse his election to the Senate.”

In an interview with Breitbart News’ political editor Matthew Boyle, Moore said it is “absolutely ridiculous” that judges in courts across the country are abusing their power to undermine President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Breitbart News reports:

Moore said he intends to seek out impeachment of judges—even U.S. Supreme Court Justices—when they overstep their bounds, and he specifically mentioned the case of Obergefell v. Hodges which legalized gay marriage in the United States. “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. It not only violates the Constitution, it violates the federal rules of procedure. An injunction can only be issued to the parties in the case, and the parties in any case don’t extend across the country. They’re making rulings that have no basis and nobody is calling their hand. One of the things I’d like to do in the Senate is back the House on impeachment of judges and remove them. If they put themselves above the Constitution, they should be removed. Their oath is to the Constitution and to nothing else. To knowingly do that, and whether it be a federal district judge, a circuit court of appeals judge, or a United States Supreme Court Justice, they should be held account to the Constitution—and they’re not holding the Supreme Court Justices, I know. For example, in the case of Obergefell that was issued on June 26, 2015, Chief Justice Roberts said that that opinion by five lawyers completely contradicted the Constitution, as did Justice Scalia, Justice Alito, and Justice Thomas. They said it was an alteration of our form of government, they wrote one of the most strongest dissents I’ve ever read in a case. Nobody, nobody even questioned any of the Justices or even made a move for impeachment because we have put Justices on the Supreme Court on a pedestal above the Constitution because they become actually judicial supremacists because once they rule their rulings are considered the supreme law of the land. Well, the supreme law of the land under Article Six is the United States Constitution by specific definition.”

NOM is the nation’s only organization focused exclusively on restoring marriage to the laws of the country, protecting the religious liberty rights of people of faith, and defending the science-based civic understanding that there are only two biological sexes – male and female – against the forced gender ideology that leftist groups advocate which claims that biological sex is subordinate to self-declared “gender.”