NBC News — The Bannon Factor: GOP Should Brace for ‘Bloody September’

NBC’s Hallie Jackson and Kristen Welker describe “Steve Bannon and the Breitbart base” as “a possible monkey wrench” in the plans of globalist White House aides and establishment Republicans heading into this month’s high-stakes legislative fight.

WASHINGTON — The Big Six tax reform group has been meeting for months, but Tuesday’s scheduled talk with the president at the White House is intended to put the focus back on a crucial Republican priority as Congress returns after its August break.

Just don’t expect what comes out of the gathering of key players — Speaker Paul Ryan, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Orrin Hatch, along with White House advisers Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Gary Cohn — to be revelatory from a policy standpoint.

A possible monkey wrench: Steve Bannon and the Breitbart base. Multiple sources familiar with the Bannon/Breitbart strategy say they’re gearing up for the long-expected battle against those who they deride as the “globalists” in the West Wing — and that the decision has been made to go after “one globalist at a time.” [emphasis added]

First on the hit list? Gary Cohn.

And who’s key on the tax reform push? Gary Cohn.

A source said Bannon and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., of the House Freedom Caucus met Sunday to discuss the fall agenda.

A source familiar with the discussion said part of their dialogue focused on the idea that the GOP should brace for a “bloody September,” as the president’s far-right base prepares to dig in on key issues from DACA to the debt ceiling.

It’s being described as a fight between the “grass roots versus leadership” to support Trump’s program.

