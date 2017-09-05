Barack Obama Breaks Silence: Trump DACA Decision Is ‘Wrong’ and ‘Cruel’

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement condemning President Donald Trump for announcing a decision to end his DACA program, which offered amnesty to illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children.

To target these young people is wrong because they have done nothing wrong … and it is cruel,” Obama said.

The former president issued an emotional statement exceeding 800 words, asserting that DACA had made America “stronger” by offering amnesty to recipients.

He described the group of illegal immigrants as the “best,” “brightest,” “talented,” “patriotic,” and “hopeful young strivers,” who were “Americans in their hearts” and “in their minds.”

He criticized Trump’s decision as unnecessary, despite a looming court challenge from several states.

“Let’s be clear: the action taken today isn’t required legally,” Obama wrote. “It’s a political decision and a moral question.”

Obama suggested that Trump was not helping the country by ending the program for thousands of illegal immigrants.

“Kicking them out won’t lower the unemployment rate or lighten anyone’s taxes or raise anybody’s wages,” he said.