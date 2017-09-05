Mark Zuckerberg posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday that the Trump administration’s decision to end the controversial amnesty program for illegal aliens put into place through an executive order by former President Barack Obama in 2012 was “cruel” and would “punish” the people who were encouraged to admit they were in the country illegally in order to get work permits and other citizen benefits.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, also gave these illegal aliens who were brought to the country illegally as children protection from deportation.

“This is a sad day for our country,’ Zuckerberg wrote, adding: “The decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government, and then punish them for it.” Zuckerberg said the estimated 850,000 illegal aliens are our “friends and neighbors” that “contribute to our communities and economy.”

Zuckerberg said he personally knows some of these so-called “Dreamers,” and that he was impressed by the “strength and sense of purpose.”

“They don’t deserve to live in fear,” said Zuckerberg, who called on Congress to pass the Dream Act, which failed passage in the Democratic-controlled Senate, leading to Obama issuing an executive order in 2012.

“Our team at FWD.us has been working alongside Dreamers in this fight, and we’ll be doing even more in the weeks ahead to make sure Dreamers have the protections they deserve,” Zuckerberg said in his post.

As Breitbart reported earlier this month, Zuckerberg’s FWD.us lobbying group is rallying billionaires and millionaires to protest the federal government’s rising enforcement of the workplace laws, which help ordinary Americans earn good wages.

The CEOs’ digital strike against laws barring the employment of cheap illegal-migrants is being marketed as a campaign “about new developments in immigration policy that threaten the future of young undocumented immigrants brought to America as children,” according to the August 31 statement from FWD.us.

The “new development” opposed by the CEOs refers to the announcement Attorney General Jeff Sessions made on Tuesday that DACA would be eliminated after a six-month delay to give Congress a chance to put forth a legislative solution to the DACA illegal aliens and the estimated 11 million other illegal aliens who live, work, and attend schools in the United States.

Ironically, with DACA scrapped, the CEOs’ demands for more immigrant white-collar workers is more likely to be sidelined by Democrats during the expected 2018 negotiations over amnesty in exchange for Trump’s wage-boosting merit immigration reform, dubbed the RAISE Act.

The growing list of FWD.us signers includes several of the world’s wealthiest people, such as Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos – who owns both Amazon and the Washington Post – investor Warren Buffet, and the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs. The collective wealth of those four signers is roughly $250 billion.