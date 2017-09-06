60 Minutes’ Charlie Rose Joins Steve Bannon and Breitbart Crew at the ‘Embassy’

CBS’s Charlie Rose was at the famed “Breitbart Embassy” in Washington, D.C., Wednesday to film a marquee segment for Sunday’s 60 Minutes broadcast.

Breitbart News Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon hosted the living television news legend at his rowhouse headquarters in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, allowing 60 Minutes cameras unprecedented access. Bannon gave Rose and his 60 Minutes crew an extended interview before joining Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alexander Marlow, Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle, Breitbart London’s Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam, Deputy Political Editor Amanda House, Pentagon Correspondent Kristina Wong, and Defense Correspondent Edwin Mora for an editorial meeting, at which they were allowed to sit in. Rose, in the company of longtime 60 Minutes producer Ira Rosen, then interviewed several of these key Breitbart News staff members individually.

advertisement

“Steve offered a full-throated defense of the president and his economic nationalist agenda during the interview,” a source familiar with the Bannon-Rose interview told Breitbart News.

60 Minutes is planning to use the material in two separate segments in their Sunday show, an unusual move for the nearly four-decade-running CBS television news magazine, reserved for high profile stories. The broadcast will follow the National Football League’s opening Sunday, historically one of the most highly-rated slots in the show’s season.

.@BreitbartNews b-roll filming for this Sunday's @60Minutes episode with Steve. Be sure to tune in! pic.twitter.com/vMPIqy2plw — Amanda House (@AmandaLeeHouse) September 6, 2017

The Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Rose is perhaps the doyen of television interviewers, having spoken with hundreds of the famous and infamous on his PBS show. Rose’s interview at the embassy represents Bannon’s first television interview and first in-depth discussion with the media since his departure from his role as White House Chief Strategist last month. Within hours of that development, Bannon was back in his familiar spot at the helm of Breitbart News, telling Bloomberg News that he was “going to war for Trump against his opponents — on Capitol Hill, in the media, and in corporate America.”

“I feel jacked up,” Bannon told the Weekly Standard at the time. “Now I’m free. I’ve got my hands back on my weapons.”

Politico later seemed convinced by Bannon’s assessment of the significance of his return to Breitbart, putting him in the top spot in their annual list of “50 Ideas Blowing Up American Politics (And The People Behind Them).”

Those interested will be able to see Bannon and top members of his Breitbart News crew expand on those ideas by tuning in to 60 Minutes, Sunday at 7:00 p.m, Eastern/6:00 p.m. Central, on their local CBS affiliate.