Democrats: Donald Trump’s Debt Concession Helps Amnesty Push

Republicans often need votes from across the aisle to raise the debt ceiling, because many conservatives oppose increasing the government’s borrowing limit without spending cuts to decrease the deficit. With a shorter-term debt ceiling hike coming up in December at the same time as a government funding fight, Democrats will have more leverage in the budget battle.

Democrats say they are now in a far stronger position to protect young undocumented immigrants after President Donald Trump unexpectedly agreed to their demands in debt ceiling and government spending negotiations during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday …

The Christmas concessions, said the Huffington Post , may include a no-strings amnesty for at least 800,000 younger illegals. According to the Huffington Post:

Trump’s decision came in a meeting with the four top congressional leaders when he accepted Sen. Chuck Schumer’s initial proposal to support a short three-month debt-ceiling increase from September to December. The House and Senate GOP leaders wanted an 18-month extension, partly because Schumer’s three-month extension allows the Democrats and their media allies to threaten a Christmastime default unless the GOP makes big concessions.

Some Democrats also believe it strengthens their hand with the Dream Act, a bill that would give legal status to young undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. They said they will use the leverage they have on the debt ceiling to press for their priorities, with the immigration legislation high on that list.

The three-month delay ensures that the Democrats and the media will be able to stage a Christmas fight when the Democrats can hold up government spending and also offer to trade a minor amount of border-wall funding in exchange for a major amnesty of perhaps 2 million younger illegals, and eventually, for their illegal-immigrant parents.

On several prior occasions, Democrats have trounced Republicans in these high-stakes budget battles. In December 2015, for example, Democratic leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi publicly boasted that the GOP “really gave away the store.”

However, GOP leaders have already said they intend to deny Democrats a quick-fix amnesty, and will instead package any concessions to the illegals with border improvements and immigration reforms.“We will not be advancing legislation that doesn’t have the support of President Trump because we are going to work with the president on how to do this legislation,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday. “The president also gave us the time and space we’re going to need to find where that [immigration] compromise is.”

A Democratic staff aide admitted to the Huffington Post that Democrats would have difficulty pushing an amnesty past the GOP’s pro-American base:

“Clearing the deck for these things, it allows us to focus on [this legislation]. I think the only way this will ever happen is with a full-on campaign and public pressure on Republicans,” added a Democratic congressional staffer.

However, Ryan indicated he supports some form of amnesty for Obama’s 800,000 illegals.

This is a home that people know and they don’t know any other country as a home. I think there’s a serious humane issue here that needs to be dealt with, but it’s only fitting and reasonable that we also deal with some of the root causes of this problem because what we don’t want to have happen is another DACA problem 10 years from now. We want to make sure that we to fix this issue for these kids — for these young people — and address the root cause of the problem.

Ryan corrected himself, first describing the illegals as “kids,” before describing them as “young people.” In fact, the average age of Obama’s 800,000 illegals is roughly 23.

Ryan has a long history pushing immigration legislation which is designed to help companies, not American workers.

Democrats tout polls which supposedly show public support for the DACA amnesty, but careful polls show the public overwhelmingly prefers immigration policies which help their fellow Americans find good jobs.