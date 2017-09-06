Donald Trump Rallies for Tax Reform with Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp

President Donald Trump delivered a speech in North Dakota on Wednesday, urging Congress forward on tax reform.

Both North Dakota U.S. senators — Republican John Hoeven and Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp — joined Trump on stage to rally for tax reform.

“Everyone’s saying, what’s she doing up here?” Trump said, after Heitkamp came on stage. “But I tell you what, good woman, and I think we’ll have your support and I hope we’ll have your support.”

Trump remarked that Reagan’s tax cuts were passed with the help of Democrats, which helped boost the economy.

“You listening, Heidi?” he joked, as he looked at Heitkamp. “She’s listening. Yeah, she heard that.”

Trump said he would not put Heitkamp on the spot, perhaps hearkening back to his decision to call out Senator Claire McCaskill during a previous tax speech in Missouri. Heitkamp traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to her state for his speech to workers at a Biskmark refinery.

“If Democrats don’t want to bring back your jobs, cut your taxes, raise your pay and help America win, voters should deliver a clear message: Do your job to deliver for America or find a new job,” Trump said as the crowd applauded.

The president marveled at the “miracle” of North Dakota’s boost in energy production, citing their low tax environment and regulations for helping it happen.

Trump promoted his tax agenda, vowing to cut taxes for the middle class and for businesses.

“We want our companies to hire and grow in America, to raise wages for American workers, and to help rebuild our American cities and towns,” Trump said. “That is how we will all succeed and grow together as one team, one people, and one American family.”