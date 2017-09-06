Donald Trump Warning: Hurricane Irma ‘Looks Like Largest Ever Recorded in the Atlantic’

President Donald Trump warned Americans of Hurricane Irma, a fast-building storm headed for the East Coast.

“Hurricane looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic!” Trump marveled on Twitter.

Hurricane looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

Irma is currently a Category 5 storm with 185 mph sustained winds. Hurricane Allen, a 1980 storm has the record for winds of 190 miles an hour.

#Irma is only the 5th Atlantic basin hurricane with a peak wind speed of 185 mph or higher. pic.twitter.com/R3hZ2FG94b — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 5, 2017

The president assured residents that his administration was watching the storm closely.

“My team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas, is already in Florida,” he wrote. “No rest for the weary!”

President Trump declared a state of emergency in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to help federal officials prepare for the storm.

Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in the state to prepare for the storm.

“In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” he said. “While the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared.”