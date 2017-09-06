Kasich Offers Sanctuary to DACA Recipients: ‘Come to Ohio’

Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) urged DACA recipients and other immigrants on Wednesday to come to Ohio, telling CBS This Morning that the so-called DREAMers should go to his state if they “want to go somewhere and live.”

“We’re putting kids, young people in jeopardy, this is not the America that we all love, this is a melting pot,” Kasich said. “If the DREAMers want to go somewhere and live, come to Ohio, we want all the immigrants to come to Ohio, we know how much immigrants contribute.”

Trump won Ohio by winning over blue-collar voters who cannot stand the types of bipartisan political elites and globalists who love “No Labels”-type candidates like Kasich who appeal to the 3.8%.

Kasich also said it should take Congress “like six hours” to pass a legislative fix to protect DACA recipients and added that Trump has created a “crisis for people who are now living on the edge of their seats saying, ‘What am I supposed to do?’” He added that DACA recipients should have “permanent resident status and they ought to stay and be able to contribute.”

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Tuesday also told DACA recipients that they would have nothing to worry about in his city, even declaring Chicago’s schools a “Trump-free” zone.

“To all the DREAMers that are here in this room and in the city of Chicago: You are welcome in the city of Chicago. This is your home. And you have nothing to worry about,” Emanuel reportedly said.