Mexico’s Vicente Fox: Donald Trump Can’t Stop ‘Minorities’ Becoming Majority

The former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox, says President Donald Trump cannot stop immigrants from becoming the majority in the United States.

“Trump you have failed America,” Fox declared in a Tuesday-evening tweet after Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared the illegality of former President Barack Obama’s amnesty for 800,000 younger illegals. Roughly 90 percent of the younger illegals are migrants from Fox’s country of poverty-stricken Mexico, where he ruled as President from 2000 t0 2006.

Fox continued his racially-tinged complaint about Trump’s decision to counter illegal migration from Mexico:

Cancelling DACA, it is the worst action you have ever done against the ones that cannot defend themselves. This measure is cruel and heartless, worst than any machine. You’re cancelling the future of 800,000 children and young people. You are so mistaken. The future of any country is the minorities which will be majorities in a few years. You cannot stop the change, the progress, the future of that great nation.

Vince ended his tweet by seemingly threatening Trump’s grandchild with some form of exclusion from a transformed United States. “I hope your grandson never be in this terrible situation,” Fox said.

.@realDonaldTrump cancelled the future of 800,000 kids who are the cornerstone of America and didn't even had the balls to say it himself. pic.twitter.com/hM3KejSzaW — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) September 6, 2017

Fox repeated the same population-replacement claim in a September 5 interview with the Washington Examiner on Tuesday.

“The rest of the world, they are welcoming immigrants, but Trump keeps talking about walls … He is too stupid to realize that one day the minority will become the majority,” Fox said, according to the Examiner.

Fox tweeted the same population-replacement prediction on September 1.

.@realDonaldTrump Minorities will soon be the majority, and remember: we're stronger together. Get it? You can't trump the dream. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) September 2, 2017

Fox is a former top manager at the Latin-American branch of the Coca-Cola Company and has long favored the easy movement of cheap labor across borders. In 2000, he was negotiating an expanded amnesty-and-immigration deal with deputies working for President George W. Bush, but the deal was derailed by the 9/11 atrocity in New York. “The 21st century will be the century of Latin America,” Fox said at a September 7 speech in Florida.

Fox has repeatedly spoken out against Trump plan to strengthen border security against migrants from Mexico, and on September 1, he suggested that Americans cannot succeed without Mexican illegal immigrants.

.@realDonaldTrump, you're killing the real American dream! DACA is fundamental for a successful America, what's the point of ending it? — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) September 2, 2017

In August, Fox portrayed Trump as a German Nazi, who apparently favors socialism for Nordic populations, an invasion of Russia, plus the slaughter of Jews, Slavs, and Gypsies.

.@realDonaldTrump knowing that you like to have fake magazines, I'm proposing this one, only this one is a fake cover of the real deal. pic.twitter.com/tcJXIgiPKa — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) August 14, 2017

In fact, Trump has repeatedly espoused a color-blind American nationalism which makes no distinctions between a person’s ethnic or racial background, even as Trump also says he has a “great heart” for the 800,000 illegal immigrants who are aided by Obama’s illegal amnesty.

One reason for Fox’s twitter diatribes may be that he is trying to sell a book outlining his political recommendations for Americans.