Police: Diplomat’s Daughter Stabs Boy at D.C. Private School, Not Charged Due to Diplomatic Status

A diplomat’s daughter who stabbed a boy multiple times at a private school in Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon will not be charged at this time due to her diplomatic status, police say.

Police told NBC Washington that the 12-year-old girl stabbed a 13-year-old boy in the shoulder at the British International School of Washington in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood shortly before 1 p.m.

The victim was transported to Children’s National Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the girl was detained but not charged with anything because she has diplomatic immunity from being the child of a diplomat.

“The suspect has been identified, however, because of her diplomatic status, there’s going to be no arrest at this time,” MPD Inspector Mike Coligan said. “Any questions regarding the diplomatic status can be referred to the State Department.”

Authorities did say, however, that they would be consulting with the State Department and the District of Columbia’s attorney general about potential criminal charges.

WUSA reports that if charges are pressed against the girl, her home country would have to waive that diplomatic immunity.

Matthias Wehler, a spokesperson for the German Embassy, told the Washington Post that the suspect is the daughter of someone who works at the German Embassy.

Wehler added that the embassy is investigating the incident and said that the parents could be disciplined if they are found to be responsible in any way.