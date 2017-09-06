Poll: Mitch McConnell Increasingly Unpopular with Republican Voters

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is increasingly unpopular amongst Republican voters, according to a poll conducted by POLITICO/Morning Consult.

The poll found that just 28 percent of Republican voters claimed they would be more likely to vote for a member of Congress that supported McConnell to stay on as Senate Majority Leader, while 30 percent of registered GOP voters said they’d be less likely, and 15 percent said it had no impact on their vote.

The POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, which was conducted Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, surveyed 1,993 registered voters with a margin of error of minus two percentage points.

Meanwhile, a poll last month found that McConnell’s approval rating amongst Kentucky voters has fallen to just 18 percent, with 74 percent claiming they disapproved of McConnell’s performance. His overall approval rating of 19 percent is also the lowest overall approval rating of any elected U.S. official with a national profile.

McConnell, who is the longest-serving U.S. Senator in Kentucky history, having represented the state since 1984, has repeatedly feuded with President Donald Trump over his failure to pass the healthcare reform bill through the Senate.

“Can you believe that Mitch McConnell who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn’t get it done,” Trump wrote on Twitter in August. “Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing.”

Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Trump’s criticism followed comments from McConnell that Trump’s political inexperience meant he had “excessive expectations” for the length of the legislative process.

