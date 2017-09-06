Trump Admin Memo: DACAs Should ‘Prepare’ for ‘Their Departure’ from U.S.

Recipients of the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which has given more than 800,000 illegal aliens temporary amnesty since 2012, should “prepare” for “their departure” from the United States, a document from President Trump’s administration notes.

In memos obtained by ABC News, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is urging all illegal aliens currently protected by the DACA program to begin the early stages of leaving the U.S.

“The Department of Homeland Security urges DACA recipients to use the time remaining on their work authorizations to prepare for and arrange their departure from the United States — including proactively seeking travel documentation — or to apply for other immigration benefits for which they may be eligible,” the document reads.

A senior White House official anonymously told ABC News that the Trump administration stands by the DACA memo, saying “Once DACA expires, they are in this country illegally.”

“And once that expires, we expect them to no longer remain in our country illegally,” the official told ABC.

DACA recipients currently hold upwards of 700,000 U.S. jobs. An ultimate end to the program – where DACA recipients are not given amnesty –would result in a 700,000 job stimulus for American workers. This would amount to nearly 30,000 new U.S. job openings for American workers every month once the program is officially phased out.

Though screening for DACA was previously touted as being sufficient in keeping criminals out, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) revealed that more than 2,100 recipients had their status revoked for being criminals or gang members.

As Breitbart Texas reported, pro-American immigration groups are asking voters who oppose amnesty for illegal aliens to flood the congressional switchboards in order to shut down a pair of amnesty bills – the DREAM Act and the BRIDGE Act – that Democrats and establishment Republicans are pushing.