U.S. Virgin Islands Gov.: Order to ‘Seize Arms’ Does Not Mean ‘Seize Arms’

During a September 6 interview by Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp suggested his order directing The Adjutant General of the Virgin Islands National Guard to “seize arms” does not mean “seize arms.”

Mapp said this after signing an order that activated the National Guard and directed The Adjutant General to “seize arms” if necessary.

The Times-Picayune reported that Mapp called the National Guard to active duty ahead of Hurricane Irma for the purposes of “maintaining and restoring public order.” They quoted directly from the order, which said, “The Adjutant General is authorized and directed to seize arms, ammunition, explosives, incendiary material and any other property that may be required by the military forces for the performance of this emergency mission.”

Tucker Carlson asked Mapp about directing to The Adjutant General to “seize arms” and Mapp said, “I did not order or authorize The Adjutant General of the Virgin Islands National Guard to seize any weapons from any citizens, and I do not have the power by Virgins Islands law or by the Constitution of the United States to seize weapons from citizens via the military.”

Mapp then said the order is “a standing order that most Adjutant Generals receive.” He said that, when the order says The Adjutant General may “seize arms,” it means: “if they did not have sufficient weaponry, they would go to any place, like a store, [where] they could buy that stuff. Meaning that she has the authorization to spend government resources and acquire it. It is no different than the same example as when the government seizes property, we do not seize property without due compensation to the property owner.”

Carlson read from the order again and reiterated that it says The Adjutant General “is authorized and directed to seize arms.” Mapp responded by reiterating that he has no authority to “seize arms.” Therefore, he stressed that the order directing The Adjutant General to “seize arms” did not mean what the common reading would communicate.

Mark Steyn was the next guest on Tucker Carlson’s show and commented on Mapp’s statements, saying, “It was as fantastically obfuscatory interview … and by the way, if I was a resident of the U.S. Virgin Islands, I would not be altogether reassured by that performance.”

