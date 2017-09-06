Walls Close in on Ryan: Conservative Congressmen Warn Speaker About Failures in Governance

Three Freedom Caucus leaders brought warning to House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday as former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been speaking with GOP lawmakers, according to a new report from the Washington Post.

Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Scott Perry met with Ryan on Wednesday according to two sources that spoke with the Post. The report noted Meadows’ longtime close relationship with Bannon. The lawmakers voiced the importance of seeing leadership set conservative policies in place and warned that their continued support may depend on it.

advertisement

The Post added that Bannon has been “having conversations with hard-line GOP lawmakers about how they should exert greater influence in the fall’s political fights and pressure congressional Republican leaders.”

According to the report, rumors have arisen that Meadows and Bannon have begun discussing possible Ryan replacements.

One anonymous lawmaker told the Post that “countless Americans” have expressed to this lawmaker that they are fed up with a lack of accomplishments in Congress and with the leadership of Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan. The lawmaker warned that these Americans will demand new leadership if they don’t see swift change.

Ryan allies appear to be downplaying the concerns from the conservative lawmakers according to the report. Ryan spokeswoman painted the meeting as similar to those Ryan has everyday with lawmakers.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana