Associated Press Refers to Illegal Alien DACA Recipients as ‘Undocumented Citizens’

The Associated Press (AP), against the dictates of its own style guide, employed a new and unprecedentedly inaccurate euphemism for illegal aliens Thursday, referring to them in an article as “undocumented citizens.”

In a report highlighting the open border views of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel regarding President Donald Trump’s ultimate ending of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the AP called illegal alien recipients of the program “citizens”:

Emanuel spoke as Chicago Public Schools marked the first day of classes Tuesday. The mayor told students at Solorio Academy High School they “are welcome in the city of Chicago.” The Chicago Sun-Times reports that school officials say about a third of the school’s students are undocumented citizens [emphasis added]. Emanuel said Chicago schools “will be a Trump-free zone.” (Emphasis added)

Previously, the AP instructed journalists not to refer to illegal aliens as “illegal aliens” or “illegal immigrants,” instead asking that each case be taken with specificity, telling the Washington Post in 2013, “Specify wherever possible how someone entered the country illegally and from where. Crossed the border? Overstayed a visa? What nationality?”

The AP had yet to use the “undocumented citizens” term–until now. The term incorrectly cites that illegal alien DACA recipients are undocumented, despite their documented status by the federal government. The term also incorrectly gives U.S. citizenship to illegal alien DACA recipients, despite none of the program’s recipients holding citizenship.

Since DACA’s inception, more than 2,100 DACA recipients have had their protected status revoked for being involved in gang activity or suspected or convicted of committing a felony. Due to a loophole in the DACA program, more than 39,000 illegal aliens have been able to obtain quasi-amnesty via Green Cards, and more than 1,000 have obtained U.S. citizenship.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.