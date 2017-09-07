GOP Rep Jim Jordan Endorses Roy Moore in AL Sen Race

According to a press release sent out Thursday afternoon by former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s senatorial campaign, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), one of the founders of the House Freedom Caucus, has endorsed Moore in his bid for U.S. Senate.

Moore faces Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) on September 26 in a runoff election for the GOP nomination. The winner of the Moore-Strange contest will face former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones, the Democratic Party nominee, in a December 12 special election.

“Roy Moore will be a much-needed conservative voice in the Senate,” Jordan said in the release. “I know the voters of Alabama can count on him to adhere to the Constitution and always stand for the values and principles that made this nation great, and I am proud to give him my endorsement and support!”

Moore acknowledged the endorsement and expressed his gratitude.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of Congressman Jordan,” Moore said in the statement. “As a leader of the conservative movement in the House, he had the vision to help found the House Freedom Caucus. I look forward to working with him and the other members of the Freedom Caucus to bring real change to Washington.”

