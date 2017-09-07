Married Teacher Charged with Rape, Sodomy for Allegedly Engaging in Sex Acts with Student

An Alabama high school teacher has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sex acts with an underage student.

Police charged Sonya Ann Wilks Bailey, 51, with three felonies, including one count of engaging in a sex act with a student as a school employee, one count of second-degree sodomy, and one count of second-degree rape, AL.com reported.

Authorities say that Bailey also sent the student explicit photos while the school still employed her.

Bailey, who is married with two children and two grandchildren, was a commerce and information technology teacher at West End High School in Walnut Grove, Alabama.

She was booked into Etowah County Detention Center August 28 and released the next day on $60,000 property bond.

Bailey resigned from her post at West End High School not too long after her release at an emergency board meeting.

“Mrs. Bailey’s resignation was accepted by the Etowah County Board of Education on August 28th. Her resignation was accepted after these allegations came to light,” Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby said in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office in this case.”

Authorities said Bailey must report to Etowah County Community Corrections and have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family as a condition of her bond.

The victim’s age and gender have not been released at this time.

Bailey is not the only teacher who has been accused of having sex with an underage student over the past few months.

A Kentucky teacher was charged with third-degree rape in June for allegedly having sex with an underage student. In July, a Connecticut teacher was accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old student with special needs. In that same month, a former teacher’s assistant in Maryland who claimed he was HIV-positive was accused of sexually abusing multiple students.