Soros-Funded Group to Dems: Attach DACA Amnesty to ‘Every Single’ Bill

An open borders organization funded by globalist billionaire George Soros is demanding that House and Senate Democrats attach amnesty for illegal aliens to “every single” piece of legislation moving over the next six months.

After President Trump’s administration announced it would be ultimately ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program giving temporary amnesty to nearly 800,000 illegal aliens, Trump sat down with House and Senate Democrats to strike a deal on an unrelated issue, leaving the open borders lobby fuming.

In a news release by the Soros-funded United We Dream organization, Advocacy Director Greisa Martinez, along with Kamal Essaheb of the National Immigration Law Center and Angel Padilla with the Indivisible Project, demanded Democrats force a vote on the DREAM Act, which would give amnesty to all illegal aliens covered by DACA.

The open borders activists said:

Time and time again, Democratic leaders tell immigrants that relief from deportation would come someday down the road — and that someday never comes. We are tired of waiting. That’s why we’re calling on Democrats to attach the Dream Act – without dangerous enforcement add-ons – to every single must-pass bill, without delay. Immigrants and progressive activists are doing our part to protect immigrant young people – it is time that you do yours.

United We Dream also laid into Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for meeting with Trump and striking a deal with him that did not include amnesty for DACA recipients.

Today, Democratic congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi celebrated a political win: they got Trump to side with them instead of Republicans on must-pass September bills,” the open borders activists said. “Their deal with Trump just one day after he killed the DACA program is not consistent with the commitment they made to immigrant youth to do everything they could to protect them. When the lives of 800,000 immigrant youth are on the line, it is no time for political games. Following Trump’s decision to eliminate the DACA program, Democrats had a rare opportunity to force congressional action on the Dream Act to protect immigrant youth. They had the leverage of a packed September agenda, full of must-pass bills and momentum of an activated grassroots base that is doing their part to fight for immigrants targeted by Trump. The world’s attention is focused on DACA and public sympathy for the many young immigrants whose worst fears had been realized is at an all time high. And yet Democratic leaders Schumer and Pelosi instead chose to make a deal with Trump, with a vague promise of action on the Dream Act down the road.

United We Dream is funded by a slew of social justice and open borders organizations, including Soros’s Open Society Foundation, which grants money to a number of pro-migration groups, like the Center for Popular Democracy.

In July, the Soros-funded organization began lobbying members of the Republican establishment to put forward legislation that would grant amnesty and potentially a pathway to citizenship for the 800,000 illegal aliens currently protected by DACA, as Breitbart Texas reported.

More than a week after beginning their lobbying efforts, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced they would be resurrecting the infamously failed DREAM Act that does exactly what the Soros-funded group had been demanding, as Breitbart Texas reported.