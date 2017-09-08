Donald Trump Jokes About Shared Media ‘Problems’ with Amir of Kuwait

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. President Donald Trump joked that it was good to hear that the United States is not the only country facing “problems with the media” after Amir Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah of Kuwait spoke in the Thursday joint White House press conference, of his struggle with media that “is against the people.”

Through a translator the Amir spoke of the differences his country is having with Qatar. From a podium in the East Room of the White House, standing next to President Trump, the Amir said that his country has “descended into some not very healthy issues especially in the media.” He emphasized, “what is important is that we have stopped any military action.”

He added that the issues between the two countries “are complicated and we have seen a media campaign that is completely unacceptable…because the media is against the people not the rulers.” Amir al-Sabah went on to express hope that with Qatar’s agreement to sit down and discuss 13 demands, the two countries may resolve some of their issues.

Trump followed, “Well that is a problem we will get resolved and I’m very, very honored and happy to know that you have problems with the media also.”

President Trump has long had harsh criticism of media outlets and personalities who he has deemed “fake news,” even “very fake news.” CNN is one of the primary targets of Trump’s criticism. One of the popular chants at Trump campaign rallies has been “CNN sucks.” In June CNN reeled from a story about a Trump ally and Russia that the outlet was forced to retract.

Just this week the New York Times reported that the scandal and other “damaging reporting errors” have left the outlet’s “elite reporting team bruised.”

