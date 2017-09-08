Donald Trump Warns: ‘Get Out of the Way’ of ‘Epic’ Hurricane Irma

President Donald Trump warned Americans living in the path of Hurricane Irma to prepare for the historic storm.

“Hurricane Irma is of epic proportion, perhaps bigger than we have ever seen,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Be safe and get out of its way, if possible.”

He filmed a Facebook video from the White House warning about the storm, vowing to rebuild damaged communities.

“We will endure and come back stronger than ever before,” Trump said.

The president urged Americans in the path of the hurricane to listen to local officials about evacuations.

Florida Governor Rick Scott warned Floridians that the storm was worse than Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

“I want everybody to understand the importance of this. This is bigger than Andrew,” Scott said.

On Thursday, Trump said that he had been in constant contact with Scott to prepare for the hurricane.

“I spoke to Gov. Scott on numerous occasions and they likewise are very well prepared,” he said to reporters in the Oval Office. “But the amount of wind that’s coming in we don’t think we’ve seen anything quite like this yet.”

The president signaled his support for the One America Appeal to help storm victims, after former presidents, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter were featured in an ad asking for donations.