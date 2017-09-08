Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson to Appear at Campaign Event for Roy Moore in AL Sen Race

Next week, Phil Robertson, the star of A&E’s “Duck Dynasty” and founder of the Duck Commander Company, will appear at a campaign event for former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in Fairhope, AL.

Robertson, who endorsed Moore last month during the Alabama U.S. Senate Republican primary, will appear on Monday night at the Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope for an event billed as a “Faith and Family Rally.”

advertisement

Moore faces Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a September 26 runoff election for the GOP nod. The winner will face former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones in the special election for the seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions on December 12.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor