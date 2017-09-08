Eagle Forum’s Ed Martin Endorses Roy Moore in AL Sen Runoff

On Friday, Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund president Ed Martin endorsed former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in his race against Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) for the GOP’s nod in a special election for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions.

Moore and Strange face off in a September 26 runoff contest. The winner of that contest will face former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones in the December 12 special election.

“In 2015, Judge Roy Moore came to Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagle Council in St. Louis,” Martin said in a statement. “He gave an amazing speech and Phyllis and I sat and watched in wonder: here was a man who understood – in his very bones – the fights we are facing: limited government, the role of judges, and the power of God! Phyllis admired Roy and his life and work. She believed in him. And so do I. Today, I endorse Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate! I believe in him and in his fighting spirit. We need him in the U.S. Senate.”

Martin encouraged people to watch a 2015 speech Moore gave to Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagle Council in St. Louis in 2015.

Watch:

He also urged people to consider attending this year’s Phyllis Schlafly Eagle Council on September 22-24 in St. Louis as well featuring former Attorney General Ed Meese.

