Joe Biden’s Daughter Says She Hopes He Runs in 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s daughter said this week that she hopes her father runs for the presidency in 2020, a move likely to stoke speculation that Biden is planning what could be a formidable run against President Trump.

Ashley Biden made the remarks to WWD.com when she was asked if Biden was running — although she noted that any decision is “a little ways away.”

I hope so. He’s busier truly than ever. Right now his focus is on the [Biden] Foundation and Cancer Moonshot, as well as getting other Democrats elected. He’s not there. He’s taking it day by day after the loss of my dear beloved brother [Beau who died in 2015]…He’ll make a decision when that time comes. It’s a little ways away. A lot can happen in four years and we know this as a family,” she added. “If he is in good health, knock on wood, and seeing what the landscape is at the time, yeah, I think he is considering it.”

Biden considered running for the Democratic nomination in 2016 but eventually chose against it — in part because he was still mourning the death of his son Beau Biden, who passed away after a battle with brain cancer in 2015.

Biden would offer the Democrats a chance to pull back the white working class vote they lost so crucially to President Trump in 2020. However, Biden will be 77 on Election Day, raising questions about his health. It remains to be seen how happy the left-wing Democratic base would be with a white male running for the nomination.

Ashley Biden told the outlet that her father was in good health and “supercharged.”

“I do believe if he is in good health…He is more vivacious and has more energy in his 70s than I do in my 30s. The man is sort of supercharged,” she said. “So I think, if we get to that [decision] point, yeah, I think he will do it,” Biden said.

If Biden chose to run, he is likely to face a packed field for the Democratic nomination. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and even failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton have been floated for the nomination.

On Friday, analyst Doug Schoen wrote a piece for the Hill in which he said former First Lady Michelle Obama has the “best chance to reunite the party and win back the White House in 2020.”

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY