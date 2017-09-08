Lawrence O’Donnell: Bannon Has Won ‘War in Donald Trump’s Mind’ Against McConnell/Ryan

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell believes former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon has convinced President Donald Trump that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) have never had Trump’s back.

Trump blasted the GOP leadership after Republican leaders failed to repeal and replace Obamacare, and O’Donnell said it is evident that Trump, who is running out of patience with Ryan and McConnell, does not like the duo.

“He doesn’t like Paul Ryan. Steve Bannon has won that war in Donald Trump’s mind,” O’Donnell said on his The Last Word show.

The Mister Sterling creator also said it is obvious that Trump does not like McConnell as well, and Bannon has also “won that war in Donald Trump’s mind.”

In a 60 Minutes interview with CBS anchor Charlie Rose that will air this Sunday evening, Bannon said Republican establishment leaders like Ryan and McConnell are “trying to nullify the 2016 election” because “they do not want Donald Trump’s populist, economic nationalist agenda to be implemented. It’s very obvious.”

“That’s a brutal fact we have to face,” Bannon continued, adding that is why he intends to go to “war” with the Republican establishment.