Luis Gutierrez Refuses to Apologize After Saying John Kelly ‘Disgrace to the Uniform’

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) keeps doubling down and refuses to apologize after saying President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly is a “hypocrite who is a disgrace to the uniform he used to wear.”

Gutierrez never served in the military while the retired four-star general lost a son in Afghanistan. After President Donald Trump’s administration announced its intention to end former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive amnesty, Gutierrez disgracefully ripped into Kelly.

“General Kelly is a hypocrite who is a disgrace to the uniform he used to wear,” Gutierrez said on Tuesday. “He has no honor and should be drummed out of the White House along with the white supremacists and those enabling the President’s actions by ‘just following orders.’”

Gutierrez, unhinged as usual, was unapologetic when the Washington Post asked him about his incendiary remarks.

“This is a man that says to me to my face, ‘I feel so bad for those DREAMers. I’m the only one between them and their deportation,’” Gutierrez told the outlet, refusing to apologize. “Well, if you think it’s wrong, then act on your principle.”

Gutierrez still had not come to his senses on Wednesday, telling the Washington Examiner that “the general is not a general today.”

”He’s a politician. He works for Donald Trump and now supports Donald Trump’s xenophobic, racist policies, and he’s carrying them out as his chief of staff,” he reportedly said. “I’m not talking about him as a general; I’m talking about him as a politician.” He also told the outler that, “I didn’t bring up his son. What I said was that he lied, and that’s the truth.”

Gutierrez claimed that Kelly told him that he has been fighting for DACA and “nothing has gone awry with DACA” because he was the Homeland Security secretary.

Doug Rivlin, a Gutierrez spokesperson, was no better, telling the Post that Kelly is now just a “politician,” even adding that “General Kelly would not have abandoned his troops, but Chief of Staff Kelly apparently will.”