Report: Gary Cohn Could Be Bounced out of Trump White House

Gary Cohn may not be Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser for much longer.

Cohn’s fraying relationship with the president is raising questions about how much longer the former Goldman Sachs executive will remain in his post, according to a report from Reuters citing “sources close to the White House.”

The Wall Street Journal reported, and Breitbart News confirmed, that Cohn had fallen out of the running to be nominated by Trump to be the successor to Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. Cohn is reportedly on the outs with the president following his criticism in a Financial Times interview of Trump’s response to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Reuters reported that Trump “hates him” and wanted to fire Cohn.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon said Cohn should resign for breaking with the president over Charlottesville. According to Reuters, concern that Cohn could be pressured to leave the White House has grown among Cohn’s associates over the past 24 hours.

“If you’re going to break with him resign. The stuff that was leaked out that week by certain members of the White House, I thought that was unacceptable,” Bannon told CBS anchor Charlie Rose in an interview.

Cohn said in a CNBC interview last week that he had a “great relationship” with Trump. But he avoided answering the question of whether the president refers to Cohn as a “globalist,” a reference to Cohn’s reported opposition to economic nationalist positions on trade and immigration.