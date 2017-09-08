After Sexual Abuse Allegations, Fox News Releases Eric Bolling, Cancels ‘The Specialists’

Fox News confirmed Friday that it is parting ways with The Specialists host Eric Bolling after allegations of sexual misconduct were lodged against him. The Specialists has also been canceled.

In a statement Fox News said that the parting is “amicable.”

“Fox News Channel is canceling The Specialists, and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably,” Fox News said in a September 8 statement. “We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

Eboni Williams and Kat Timpf, who have co-hosted the four-month-old show, will be reassigned.

The decision comes a month after the former commodities trader was accused of sending lewd text messages to female colleagues.

Bolling has vehemently denied the allegations and even filed a defamation lawsuit against one of his accusers.

Fox suspended Bolling on August 6 pending an investigation into the allegations.

Bolling has been with the network since 2008. He co-hosted one of Fox News’s most popular shows, The Five, before taking on the lead of The Specialists.

