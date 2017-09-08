VIDEO: Illegal Aliens, Open Borders Activists Demolish Fake Jeff Sessions Monument Outside DOJ

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on behalf of President Trump’s administration Tuesday that an Obama-created amnesty program for illegal aliens would end; consequently, open borders activists took to the streets in Washington, DC, the following day.

Sessions confirmed that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that gave work permits and temporary amnesty to nearly 800,000 illegal aliens would ultimately end.

With the decision, illegal aliens and members of the open borders organization “Mijente” swarmed the Department of Justice (DOJ) building and erected a fake Civil War-era monument of Sessions.

After propping up the fake monument, illegal aliens and activists shouted, “Take down Sessions!” as the monument was torn down. While the mock monument was being demolished, its head broke off:

The director of the open borders group who hosted the protest claimed that Sessions was “a living monument to the Confederacy,” tying the decision to end DACA to the country’s Civil War, as the DCist noted.

Since DACA’s inception, more than 2,100 DACA recipients saw their protected status revoked for being involved in gang activity or suspected/convicted of a felony. Due to a loophole in the DACA program, more than 39,000 illegal aliens have been able to obtain Green Cards, and more than 1,000 have been naturalized.

Sessions has been on the forefront of immigration patriotism for more than a decade. As Breitbart News reported, Sessions has perhaps been the most influential politician in shaping the populist-nationalist movement of American voters that drove Trump to victory on issues such as immigration, trade, and globalization.