Flashback VIDEO: Hillary Clinton Calls for Illegal Alien Children to Be ‘Sent Back’

Clinton urged her supporters to protest President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program this week, but a video clip from 2014 surfaced of her calling for illegal alien children to be “sent back” to their home countries.

The video, which is from an interview that aired on CNN in 2014, showed Clinton responding to a question about whether she would allow illegal immigrant children to stay in the U.S. or be sent back to their home countries.

Clinton responded that she wanted illegal alien children who crossed the border to be sent back because it “sends a clear message” to those in other countries that the U.S. will not tolerate people who come into this country illegally.

“We have to send a clear message: just because your child gets across the border, that doesn’t mean the child gets to stay,” Clinton said at the time. “So we don’t want to send a message that is contrary to our laws or will encourage more children to make that dangerous journey.”

Critics have shared this video online after Clinton defended in a tweet this week the Obama-era DACA program, which allows illegal immigrant children amnesty and work permits to allow them to stay in the United States:

No time to waste – we've got to fight with everything we've got to #DefendDACA. Thanks, @jorgeramosnews, for sharing these powerful stories. https://t.co/rNtZZ4ONBy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 4, 2017

In the 2014 interview, Clinton argued that illegal immigrant children should be sent back to their countries of origin to be reunited with their families.

Trump ended the DACA program last week but told Congress to legalize the program if it wanted to keep it.