Former Fox News Host Eric Bolling’s 19-Year-Old Son Found Dead

Eric Bolling received the devastating word that his 19-year-old son was found dead in Colorado Friday, the same day he left Fox News.

Eric Chase Bolling, the former Fox host’s only son, was a student at the University of Colorado at Boulder. The cause of his passing has not been released.

The TV host posted a message to Twitter asking for prayers and noting that the cause of his son’s death is “unclear”:

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Fox News also issued a statement on Saturday afternoon expressing shock and sorrow at the news: “We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son. Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

Fellow Fox host Sean Hannity also tweeted his sadness and let the Bolling family know of his support:

@ericbolling To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 9, 2017

The news of the young man’s passing was first reported by HuffPost writer Yashar Ali, who wrote, “Very sad news, Eric Bolling’s son, who was only 19, died last night. By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking.”

Ali later noted that by all accounts, Bolling was devoted to his son and was a loving father.

Fox News announced on Friday that after a series of sexual misconduct charges were lodged against him, it was cutting ties with Bolling and canceling his show, The Specialists.

