Hurricane Irma Bears Down on Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — From Key West to Pensacola, Florida’s 20.6 million residents are likely to feel the impact of Hurricane Irma as the storm hits the state.

UPDATE 8 a.m. ET: Irma once again a Category 4 hurricane. Winds from within the storm have been reduced to 130 mph.

The National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory has the storm located at 22.6°N 79.6°W, moving west at 12 mph, 225 miles southeast of Miami.

Some of the key updates include the extension of watches and warnings by the National Hurricane Center:

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Volusia/Brevard County Line southward around the Florida peninsula

to Chassahowitzka

* Florida Keys

* Tampa Bay A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* North of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to the Flagler/Volusia

County line

* North of Chassahowitzka to Suwannee River A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Flagler/Volusia County Line southward around the Florida peninsula

to Chassahowitzka

* Florida Keys

* Lake Okeechobee

* Florida Bay

* Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus,

Villa Clara, and Matanzas

* Northwestern Bahamas A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* North of the Flagler/Volusia County Line to Fernandina Beach

* North and west of Chassahowitzka to Indian Pass

* Cuban provinces of Holguin and Las Tunas A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Cuban provinces of Holguin, Las Tunas, La Habana, and Ciudad de

la Habana A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* North of Fernandina Beach to Altamaha Sound

