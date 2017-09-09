SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Hurricane Irma Bears Down on Florida

NASA

by Jeff Poor9 Sep 20170

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — From Key West to Pensacola, Florida’s 20.6 million residents are likely to feel the impact of Hurricane Irma as the storm hits the state.

UPDATE 8:30 a.m.: Due to the numerous updates, a new live wire page has been started.

Updates are now here. The previous updates are still available here.

UPDATE 8 a.m. ET: Irma once again a Category 4 hurricane. Winds from within the storm have been reduced to 130 mph.

The National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory has the storm located at 22.6°N 79.6°W, moving west at 12 mph, 225 miles southeast of Miami.

Some of the key updates include the extension of watches and warnings by the National Hurricane Center:

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…
* Volusia/Brevard County Line southward around the Florida peninsula
to Chassahowitzka
* Florida Keys
* Tampa Bay

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…
* North of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to the Flagler/Volusia
County line
* North of Chassahowitzka to Suwannee River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…
* Flagler/Volusia County Line southward around the Florida peninsula
to Chassahowitzka
* Florida Keys
* Lake Okeechobee
* Florida Bay
* Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus,
Villa Clara, and Matanzas
* Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…
* North of the Flagler/Volusia County Line to Fernandina Beach
* North and west of Chassahowitzka to Indian Pass
* Cuban provinces of Holguin and Las Tunas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
* Cuban provinces of Holguin, Las Tunas, La Habana, and Ciudad de
la Habana

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…
* North of Fernandina Beach to Altamaha Sound

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x