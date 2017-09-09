Hurricane Irma Bears Down on Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — From Key West to Pensacola, Florida’s 20.6 million residents are likely to feel the impact of Hurricane Irma as the storm hits the state.
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.: Due to the numerous updates, a new live wire page has been started.
Updates are now here. The previous updates are still available here.
UPDATE 8 a.m. ET: Irma once again a Category 4 hurricane. Winds from within the storm have been reduced to 130 mph.
The National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory has the storm located at 22.6°N 79.6°W, moving west at 12 mph, 225 miles southeast of Miami.
Some of the key updates include the extension of watches and warnings by the National Hurricane Center:
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…
* Volusia/Brevard County Line southward around the Florida peninsula
to Chassahowitzka
* Florida Keys
* Tampa Bay
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…
* North of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to the Flagler/Volusia
County line
* North of Chassahowitzka to Suwannee River
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…
* Flagler/Volusia County Line southward around the Florida peninsula
to Chassahowitzka
* Florida Keys
* Lake Okeechobee
* Florida Bay
* Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus,
Villa Clara, and Matanzas
* Northwestern Bahamas
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…
* North of the Flagler/Volusia County Line to Fernandina Beach
* North and west of Chassahowitzka to Indian Pass
* Cuban provinces of Holguin and Las Tunas
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
* Cuban provinces of Holguin, Las Tunas, La Habana, and Ciudad de
la Habana
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…
* North of Fernandina Beach to Altamaha Sound
Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.