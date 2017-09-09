Texas Attorney: ‘I’d Be OK if #BetsyDeVos Was Sexually Assaulted’

A Texas attorney has protected, then fully deleted his Twitter account after tweeting he would “be ok” if U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos “was sexually assaulted.”

Robert Ranco, a partner of the Carlson Law Firm who specializes in civil rights law, apparently disagrees with DeVos’s decision to scrap the Obama administration’s heavy-handed Title IX policy that forced colleges and universities to conduct “kangaroo courts” in dealing with accusations of sexual assault.

The Washington Times reports on Ranco’s tweets before the attorney protected his Twitter account:

Rob Ranco, a partner at the Carlson Law Firm, suggested Mrs. DeVos does not fully grasp how serious of a crime rape is, and that she might come to a different policy conclusion if she did. “I’m not wishing for it… but I’d be ok if #BetsyDevos was sexually assaulted,” Mr. Ranco said in a tweet on Friday evening. “Perhaps Betsy doesn’t understand how horrible rape is,” Mr. Ranco said in another tweet. “She’s made the world more dangerous for my daughters. I need her to understand.” “Make the world more dangerous for my daughters — intentionally — and your well being is not my concern,” he continued. “Full stop.” Mr. Ranco cut off access to his Twitter account sometime early on Saturday morning when the tweets drew significant criticism.

The education secretary criticized the Obama administration’s 2011 Dear Colleague letter, in which it sought to end cross-examination of alleged victims by students accused of sexual assault in campus courts and rejected the traditional clear-and-convincing evidence standard of proof in school disciplinary procedures.

DeVos made herself clear at the start of her address that “acts of sexual misconduct are reprehensible, disgusting, and unacceptable. They are acts of cowardice and personal weakness, often thinly disguised as strength and power.”

Unlike her predecessors in the Obama administration, however, she gave significant attention to the problem of those students who are accused of sexual assault and denied their due process.

“We need to remember that we’re not just talking about faceless ‘cases,’” the secretary said. “We are talking about people’s lives. Everything we do must recognize this before anything else.”

DeVos said the system put into place by the Obama administration has failed both alleged sexual assault victims and the accused.