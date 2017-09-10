Donald Trump at Camp David: ‘We’re Not Playing Politics, We’re Doing What’s Right’

President Donald Trump met with cabinet members in Camp David to discuss the administration’s progress and challenges facing the United States including the threat posed by hurricanes.

“We’re not playing politics, we’re just doing what’s right,” Trump said. “I tell that to everybody at this table, do what’s right, don’t play politics.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sat on Trump’s right while Defense Secretary James Mattis sat on Trump’s left.

The president made remarks after Vice President Mike Pence held an opening prayer prior to the meeting.

At the top of the meeting, he urged Americans in the path of Hurricane Irma to leave the area.

“This is a storm of enormous destructive power and I ask everyone in the storm path to heed all instructions, get out of its way,” Trump said.

He thanked government officials working “around the clock” to respond to the storm and urged all Americans to listen to local officials.

“Property is replaceable but lives are not and safety has to come first, don’t worry about it, just get out of its way,” he said.

This is the second time that Trump spent time at Camp David for a lengthy meeting on policy. Prior to his speech on Afghanistan, Trump met with his national security team to hammer out a new strategy.

“Melania and I are thrilled to host the cabinet at this incredible site,” Trump said during the meeting.

The president also spoke about the increasing threats from North Korea, pointing out that the United States was prepared to take steps to “keep the people of the world safe.”

He also urged Congress forward on “dramatic” tax reform and cutting regulations.

“I think now with what’s happened with the hurricane, I’m going to ask for it to speed up,” he said.