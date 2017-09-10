Florida Woman Delivers Her Own Baby After Hurricane Irma Kept Paramedics from Getting to Her

A Miami, Florida, woman delivered her own baby after paramedics were unable to get to her due to Hurricane Irma.

Because the paramedics could not get to her due to the storm, a dispatcher instructed the woman over the phone on how to deliver her own baby, the Miami Herald reported.

advertisement

“We weren’t able to respond. So she delivered the placenta, also. Dispatch told her how to tie it off. She’s stable at home,” said Assistant Fire Chief Eloy Garcia, according to the Herald. “We made contact with the assistant medical director here. Talked things through.”

Those in charge of Miami’s rescue squads told rescue crews to use judgment when determining whether or not to respond to emergency calls after weather officials reported extreme winds in the area.

National Weather Service officials in Miami reported wind gusts of 82 miles per hour (mph) at Miami International Airport.

Irma is pounding southern Florida, as the storm has already made its way through Key West, Miami, and Naples. The storm is expected to hit places such as Tampa and Orlando over the next few hours.