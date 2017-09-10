Hillary Clinton: Donald Trump’s Inauguration Speech a ‘Cry From the White Nationalist Gut’

Failed former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton can’t quit criticizing President Donald Trump, even though soundly defeated by her opponent.

She spoke about how difficult it was to attend Trump’s Inauguration, as she was the former first lady with former President Bill Clinton.

“There I was, on the platform, you know, feeling like an out-of-body experience,” she said in an interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

Clinton criticized Trump’s speech for failing to act as the “president of all Americans.”

“And then his speech, which was a cry from the white nationalist gut…” she added with visible disgust.

– @HillaryClinton calls @realDonaldTrump Inauguration Speech – "a cry from the white nationalist gut" ὄ pic.twitter.com/qPhakc6I5n — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 10, 2017

Trump spurned the establishment in Washington D.C. in his speech for failing the American people.

“Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation’s Capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land,” he said.

Clinton added that she failed to draft a concessions speech the night of the election and still felt terrible about losing.

“It still is very painful. It hurts a lot,” she said.

After the election, Clinton said that she did a number of things to dull the pain, feeling “gob-smacked” and “wiped out.”

“Off I went, into a frenzy of closet cleaning, and long walks in the woods, playing with my dogs, and, as I write– yoga, alternate nostril breathing, which I highly recommend, tryin’ to calm myself down. And– you know, my share of Chardonnay,” she said.